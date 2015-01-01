पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीएम फ्लाइंग ने महासर गांव के ठेके से बरामद की अवैध शराब, ठेका सील, छह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

मंडी अटेलीएक घंटा पहले
अवैध शराब मिलने पर महासर ठेके पर तैनात पुलिस ।
  • अवैध शराब में राजस्थान मार्का भी शामिल, सेल्समैन गिरफ्तार करके 14 दिन के लिए भेजा न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

सोनीपत व पानीपत में जहरीली शराब पीने से अनेक लोगों की मौत के बाद पुलिस व प्रशासन सक्रिय हो गया है। सीएम उड़नदस्ते ने अटेली क्षेत्र के एक शराब के ठेकेे पर छापा मारकर अवैध शराब का जखीरा बरामद करके विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर सेल्समैन को गिरफ्तार कर ठेके को सील कर पुलिस तैनात कर दी है। आबकारी विभाग की शिकायत पर 6 के खिलाफ केस दर्ज की गई है।

इस मामले में पकड़े गए ठेके के सेल्समैन को मंगलवार अदालत में पेश किया गया, जहां से 14 दिन के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार अटेली-कनीना मार्ग पर महासर गांव के शराब ठेके पर सीएम उड़नदस्ते ने गुप्त सूचना पर सोमवार रात छापा मारा। इस कार्रवाई में अजय कुमार, सतबीर व सुनिल कुमार शामिल थे।

इस छापे के दौरान विभिन्न मार्का की अंग्रेजी व देशी की 40 पेट्टी अंग्रेजी, 720 पव्वे, 156 बोतल सहित राजस्थान मार्का की अवैध शराब भी मिली हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार उड़नदस्ते ने 79 पेट्टी शराब की बरामद की हैं। आबकारी विभाग निरीक्षक जितिन प्रकाश, दलीपसिंह ने बताया कि एक तो यह ठेका सही नक्शे पर नहीं होने के अलावा आबकारी विभाग के तहत कागजात नहीं दिखा पाये।

शराब के सैंपल लेकर केमिकल इंचार्ज के पास भेजे जाएगा। सीएम दस्ते ने सेल्समैन दहमी निवासी दीपक, उनिंदा निवासी संजय, अटेली निवासी धीरज, बिहाली निवासी संदीप, दिल्ली निवासी बलराम, पूर्व सरपंच प्रीतम के खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट की विभिन्न धाराओं समेत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

बता दें कि अटेली क्षेत्र में स्वीकृत ठेकों के अलावा गांवों व छोटी-छोटी दुकानों पर लाइसेंस धारी ठेकेदार अवैध शराब को बिकवा रहे हैं। सीएम के उड़नदस्ते की इस कामयाबी से स्थानीय पुलिस की एक तरह से पोल खुल गई है।

