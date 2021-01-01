पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दुकानदार को बातों में उलझाकर 44 हजार रुपए के कपड़े और 4100 नकद ले गया

महेंद्रगढ़10 घंटे पहले
दुकान के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई चाेर की तस्वीर। - Dainik Bhaskar
दुकान के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई चाेर की तस्वीर।
  • शहर की दो रेडिमेड दुकानों में दिनदहाड़े हुई ठगी की वारदात
  • दोनों दुकानों की घटनाएं सीसीटीवी कैमरे में हुई कैद, आरोपी आया नजर

शहर में रेडिमेड की दो दुकानों से एक शातिर चोर 44 हजार रुपए के कपड़े व 4100 रुपए की नकदी लेकर फरार हो गया। दोनों दुकानों की घटनाएं सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई हैं। पुलिस चाेर की तलाश में सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है।

बता दें कि गुरुवार काे एक शातिर चाेर ने दाे दुकानदाराें काे अपना निशाना बनाया। बारी-बारी से वह दो दुकानाें में गया। दुकान पर माैजूद व्यापारियाें से सामान लिया। बाद में बाताें में उलझा कर फरार हाे गया। हालांकि धाेखाधड़ी की ये वारदात व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानाें पर लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हाे गई हैं। पुलिस ने दुकानदाराें की शिकायताें पर मामले दर्ज कर छानबीन आरंभ कर दी है।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में शातिर चाेर की जाे तस्वीर कैद हुई हैं, उसमें चोर लाल रंग की जैकेट पहने हुए, मुंह पर मास्क लगाए हुए दिख रहा है। शातिर चोर की दुकान के बाहर सफेद रंग की स्विफ्ट गाड़ी भी नजर आ रहीं है। मुंह पर मास्क हाेने के कारण चेहरा स्पष्ट नहीं दिख रहा है।

घटना-1, कपड़े लेकर भागा बदमाश

दुकानदार दिनेश कुमार ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह विजय नगर थाना मांढण जिला अलवर का निवासी है। उन्होंने बताया कि आदर्श नगर नारनौल-दादरी स्टेट हाईवे पर जानवी रेड टाइप के नाम से रेडिमेड की दुकान है।

गुरुवार दोपहर 2 बजे दुकान से चोर 15 हजार रुपए के कपड़े ले भागा। जबकि वह उसके पीछे-पीछे रुपए मांगने के लिए भागता रहा। लेकिन वह गाड़ी में बैठकर चला गया। उन्होंने पुलिस से कपड़े बरामद करने व चोर के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

घटना-2, दोस्त बताकर 7 सूट और 4100 रुपए ले गया बदमाश
दूसरी घटना ब्रह्मचारी रोड स्थित एक रेडिमेड की दुकान से चोर 29 हजार रुपए का सूट-सलवार व 4100 रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया। दुकानदार कुलदीप ने बताया कि सतनाली चौक पर सत्यम फैंसी एंपोरियम नाम से कपड़े की दुकान है। 28 जनवरी को दोपहर 2 बजे एक व्यक्ति दुकान पर आया। उस समय दुकान पर पिता राम मेहर जीत थे।

उसने पिता से उनका नाम लेकर दुकान पर कहने लगा कि वह कुलदीप का दोस्त है। कपड़े दिखाओ, वर्कर उसे ऊपर वाली मंजिल में ले गया। उसने सात सूट पैक करवा लिए। उसके बाद कहा अंकल मुझे और भी सामान लेना है मेरा पर्स गाड़ी में है। 4100 रुपए चाहिए सामान लेकर आ कर दे दूंगा। पिता ने उसे रुपए दे दिए।

थोड़ी देर में फिर उसने कहा जो उन्होंने 7 सूट पसंद किए थे वह गाड़ी में रखवा दो। जब कर्मचारी गाड़ी में सूट रख कर आया तो वह वर्कर से बोला कि तू चल में दुकान पर रुपए देने आता हूं। तब वर्कर वापस आ गया और वह गाड़ी लेकर भाग गया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके सूट की कीमत 29 हजार रुपए थी।

पीड़ित दुकानदार ने पुलिस से सूट बरामद करने तथा अज्ञात चोर के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। पुलिस ने इन दोनों दुकानदारों की शिकायत पर अज्ञात चोर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन में जुटी हुई है।

