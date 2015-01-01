पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की अनदेखी:बाजार में भीड़, ना व्यापारी सतर्क न आमजन को फिक्र

महेंद्रगढ़5 घंटे पहले
सिनेमा राेड
  • नहीं हाे रहा बाजाराें में साेशल डिस्टेंस का पालन, ना लाेग लगा रहे मास्क

विवाह शादियों का दौर शुरू हाे गया है। 25 नवंबर काे देवउठनी एकादशी का सबसे बड़ा शुभ मुहूर्त है। इसके चलते बाजाराें में पिछले एक सप्ताह से भारी भीड़ बनी हुई है। लाेग जम कर खरीददारी कर रहे हैं। यह अच्छी बाद है। लेकिन काेविड-19 के बढ़ते प्रभाव में यह सब ठीक नहीं है। क्योंकि बाजाराें में आने वाले लाेग ना ताे मास्क का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं ना साेशल डिस्टेंस का।

इससे शहर में ताे लगातार काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है, अपितु ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी इसका ग्राफ बढ़ता जा रहा है। इसकाे लेकर ना प्रशासन सतर्क दिख रहा है और ना ही आम लाेग। यदि हम अब नहीं जागे ताे यहां भी हालात दिल्ली जैसे हाे जाएंगे।

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 काे, बाजार गुलजार
मान्यता के अनुसार चातुमार्स के दौरान विश्राम कर रहे देवता 25 नवंबर को जाग जाएंगे। इस शुभ दिन को देवउठनी एकादशी के नाम से जाना जाता है। इस दिन मांगलिक कार्य प्रारंभ किए जाते है। पहले बाजारों में नवरात्रों व दीपावली पर्व के चलते बाजारों में खास रौनक थी। दीपावली पर खरीददारी कर चुके व्यापारी अब शादियों के सीजन के चलते उत्साहित नजर आ रहे है।

विवाह-शादियों के लिए सामान की खरीददारी प्रारंभ होने के चलते बाजार में एक बार फिर से चहल-पहल नजर आ रही है। व्यापारी भी अपने-अपने ढंग से दुकानों को सजाने में लगे हुए है ताकि वह ग्राहकों को आकर्षित कर सकें। बाजारों में नए डिजाइन के सूट, ज्वेलरी, घरेलू सामन की बिक्री तेज होने से व्यापारी भी काफी उत्साहित है।

विवाह शादियों के चलते हलवाई व पंडितों की मांग भी बढ़ने लग गई है। इसके अलावा धर्मशालाएं, मैरिज पैलेस व अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थान सहित बारात के लिए वाहनों, बसों की भी एडवांस बुकिंग हो चुकी है। गाड़ियों की सजावट के लिए फूलों की भी बुकिंग हो चुकी है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि दीपावली के बाद अब शादियों के सीजन शुर हो रहा है। इस इस दौरान अच्छी बिक्री होने की संभावना है।

वैवाहिक सीजन शुरू होने के साथ ही बैंकों में भी कैश निकलवाने के लिए उपभोक्ताओं की लाईनें लग रही है। सभी उपभोक्ता पुराने की बजाए नए नोट लेने के लिए प्रयास कर रहें है। विवाह के दौरान नए नोट का प्रयोग किया जाता है। ऐसे में उपभोक्ता 10, 20 व 50 के नोटों की मांग अधिक कर रहे है। वहीं दूसरी ओर बाजारों में नए नोटों की माला धड़ल्ले से बिक रहीं तथा नए नोट कमीशन बेस पर मिल रहें है।

नहीं हाे रहा साेशल डिस्टेंस का पालन
साेमवार काे बस स्टेंड पर लाेगाें की अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखी गई। स्टेंड पर कही भी साेशल डिस्टेंस देखने काे नहीं मिला। खासकर बसाें में उतर व चढ़ते समय लाेग बिल्कुल भी दाे गज की दूसरी के नियम की पालना नहीं कर रहे थे।

बसों में संख्या से अधिक लाेग के बैठ के यात्रा करना सीधे काेराेना काे आमंत्रण देना दिख रहा था। इसमें खासबात ये थी कि राेडवेज कर्मचारी भी लाेगाें काे इसके लिए ना जागरूक कर रहे हैं और ना ही इसके लिए काेई काेविड-19 नियमाें का पालन कर रहे हैं।

बाजारों में पैदल चलने की जगह भी नहीं

साेमवार काे शहर के सभी बाजाराें में अच्छी खासी भीड़ रही। खासकर बालाजी चाैक, शॉपिंग काॅम्लेक्स, सिनेमा राेड, मेन बाजार, सर्राफा बाजार व भगवान परशुराम चाैक पर सुबह से लाेगाें खरीददारी के लिए आने शुरू हाे गए थे। दोपहर हाेते हाेते इन सभी बाजाराें में पैदल चलने की भी जगह नहीं थी। खासबात ये थी कि खरीदारी के लिए आने वाले अधिकांश लाेगाें के चेहरे पर मास्क नहीं था।

दुकानाें व खासकर शोरूमों पर साेशाल डिस्टेंस भी देखने काे नहीं मिला। आधे से अधिक व्यापारियों की दुकानाें के बाहर सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। कुछ दुकानदारों ने यह व्यवस्था कर भी रखी थी ताे लाेग इसका इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहे थे।

जबकि यदि काेराेना के बढते ग्राफ काे देखे ताे यह दिनों दिन बढ़ रहा है। अकेले शहर में पिछले दाे तीन दिनों में 20 से अधिक लाेग काेराेना संक्रमित हुए है। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में इसकी संख्या दाेगुनी है।

