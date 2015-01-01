पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:प्राे. कुहाड़ ने कहा -हकेंवि की टास्क फोर्स नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन में बनेगी भागीदार

महेंद्रगढ़5 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति-2020 घोषित हो चुकी है। अब इसके क्रियान्वयन की दिशा में योजनागत प्रयास जारी हैं। इस शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन की दिशा में आरंभ से अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हुए हरियाणा केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय ने टास्क फोर्स के गठन के साथ उसकी रिपोर्ट को भी अंतिम रूप देना शुरू कर दिया है।

कुलपति प्रो. आरसी कुहाड़ का कहना है कि नई शिक्षा नीति की मूल भावना भारतीयता को आत्मसात करते हुए अंतरराष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व क्षमता का विकास करने वाली युवा शक्ति का निर्माण करना है और हम इसी उद्देश्य केंद्र में रखते हुए माइक्रो लेवल पर काम कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा गठित टास्क फोर्स भी नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन में अपना योगदान देकर भागीदार बनेगी। कुलपति ने बताया कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत के सपने को साकार करने और उसके लिए आवश्यक शोध, अनुसंधान व कौशल विकास की व्यवस्था को विशेष रूप से नई शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन संबंधी प्रारूप में समाहित किया जा रहा है।

कुलपति ने बताया कि जैसा कि शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक कहते हैं कि नई शिक्षा नीति में वो सभी गुण विद्यमान है जोकि भारत को एक बार फिर से ग्लोबल पावर के रूप में स्थापित कर सकते हैं बस आवश्यकता है इसे उचित ढंग से लागू किया जाये।

नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन की दिशा में जारी प्रयासों के अन्तर्गत हरियाणा केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय की टास्क फोर्स के सदस्यों व प्रतिष्ठित शिक्षाविदों की एक प्रमुख बैठक को सं‍बोधित करते प्रो आरसी कुहाड़ ने कहा कि सभी विभाग अपने विषय के संबंध में विशेषज्ञता, क्षमताओं, महत्त्वाकांक्षाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए क्रियान्वयन के संबंध में सुझाव प्रस्तुत करें।

ऐसे सुझाव जिसमें गुणवत्तापूर्ण पाठ्यक्रम, बहुविषयक अवसर, उपयोगी कार्ययोजना का समावेश हो। हमारा लक्ष्य विवि स्तर पर नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन का प्रारूप तैयार करने के साथ-साथ राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर यूजीसी व शिक्षा मंत्रालय के समक्ष भी इस नीति को सफलता के साथ लागू करने की दिशा में आवश्यक सुझाव प्रस्तुत करना है और इसके लिए एक विस्तृत दस्तावेज तैयार किया जा रहा हैं जिसे जल्द ही अंतिम रूप दे दिया जाएगा।

