मांग:सतनाली मंडी में सार्वजनिक शौचालय बनवाने की मांग

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सार्वजनिक शौचालय नहीं खुले में ही लघुशंका से निवृत हो रहे लोग

सतनाली मंडी का उपतहसील मुख्यालय सतनाली लगभग 15 हजार से भी अधिक की आबादी वाला, हरियाणा व राजस्थान के लगभग 80 गांवों-ढ़ाणियों का मुख्य केन्द्र बिंदु व प्रमुख व्यापारिक केन्द्र है, लेकिन अभी भी मुलभूत सुविधाओं सहित अनेक क्षेत्रों में काफी पीछे है। कस्बे में स्थित मुख्य बाजार, रेलवे रोड़ मार्केट, बस स्टैंड मार्ग, रेस्ट हाऊस क्षेत्र सहित विभिन्न जगहों पर लोगों के लिए अभी भी सार्वजनिक शौचालय उपलब्ध नहीं है।

जिसके कारण कस्बे के दुकानदारों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हालांकि ग्राम पंचायत सतनाली द्वारा सतनाली में विभिन्न जगहों पर सार्वजनिक शौचालयों का निर्माण करवाया गया है लेकिन उपरोक्त क्षेत्र में अभी भी सार्वजनिक शौचालयों का निर्माण नहीं होने से लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कस्बावासियों ने स्थानीय प्रशासन से सतनाली में सार्वजनिक शौचालय स्थापित करवाने की मांग की है जिससे लोगों को होने वाली परेशानी से छुटकारा मिल सके। सतनाली कस्बा क्षेत्र सहित सीमावर्ती राजस्थान के अनेक गांवों का मुख्य व्यापारिक केन्द्र है। इस कारण यहां पूरे दिन बाजार में लोगों का जमावड़ा रहता है। इन लोगों को शौचालय के अभाव के कारण भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सबसे अधिक परेशानी तो यहां आने वाली महिलाओं को उठानी पड़ती है। कहने को तो कस्बे में मार्केट कमेटी का रैस्ट हाऊस भी बना हुआ है लेकिन आम लोगों एवं व्यापारियों के लिए मार्केट कमेटी अथवा स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा पर्याप्त सार्वजनिक शौचालय का निर्माण नहीं करवाया गया है। कस्बे में विभिन्न जगहों पर एक भी सार्वजनिक शौचालय नहीं होने के कारण दुकानदारों एवं व्यापारियों को ही नहीं, यहां आने वाले लोगों को भी शौचालय के अभाव में भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। लोगों को मजबूरीवश खुले में ही लघुशंका से निवृत होना पड़ता है जिससे जगह जगह गंदगी का आलम है। लोगों ने कस्बे में मुख्य जगहों पर सार्वजनिक शौचालयों के निर्माण की मांग की है ताकि होने वाली परेशानी से निजात मिल सके।

