विरोध प्रदर्शन:नेशनल हाईवे-11 पर उनिंदा से तुर्कियावास को जाने वाले 22 फीट के रास्ते पर अंडरपास बनवाने की मांग, ग्रामीणों का धरना

मंडी अटेली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अंडरपास बनवाने के लिए धरना देते ग्रामीण ।

निर्माणाधीन नेशनल हाईवे-11 पर उनिंदा से तुर्कियावास को जाने वाले 22 फिट के रास्ते पर अंडरपास बनवाने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने गुरुवार को बाईपास के समीप धरना-प्रदर्शन शुरू किया। ग्रामीणों ने रोड बनाने वाले हाईवे अथॉरिटी से अंडरपास नहीं बनने पर रोड का काम रोकने की चेतावनी दी।

ग्रामीणों ने अथॉरिटी को बताया कि अगर पुल नहीं बना तो रोड के दूसरी ओर जाने के लिए 2 किमी विपरीत दूरी तय करनी पड़ेगी। गांव उनिंदा के शीशपाल ठेकेदार के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीण महिलाओं के साथ धरने पर बैठ गये। धरने का समर्थन गांव की वर्तमान पंचायत ने भी दिया। धरने पर बैठे पंच गजराज, धर्मपाल, लीलाराम मिस्त्री, रतन, चिडिया, सुशीला, सुमित्रा, राजबाला, बिमला, माया ने बताया कि रोड बनने से लेकर अब तक अनेक अथॉरिटी को इस बारे में पुल की मांग कर चुके है, लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा हैं। गांव के बहुत से किसानों की कृषि योग्य जमीन रोड केे दूसरी ओर हो जाने पर दिक्कतें बढ़ जाएंगी। इसलिए ग्रामीणों की मांग जायज व तर्कसंगत हैं।

गांव के सरपंच शिवचरण ने बताया कि इस बारे में अनेक बार हाईवे अथॉरिटी को अनेक बार सूचित किया हैं, लेकिन इस बारे में कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही हैं। ग्रामीणों की मांग जायज है, उक्त मार्ग पर गांव तुर्कियावास को 22 फीट का रास्ता जाता हैं। इसलिए अंडरपास या छोटा पुल बनना जायज है।

