हादसे की आशंका:घर के ऊपर से गुजर रही 11 हजार एचटी लाइन काे हटवाने की मांग

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में घर की छत से होकर गुजरती 11 हजार वोल्टेज बिजली की लाइन।

घर के ऊपर झूलती मौत की तार हमेशा जान जोखिम में रहने का अहसास दिलाती है। अपने ही घर की छत पर निकलने और जरा सी चूक भी जीवन पर भारी पड़ सकती है। यहीं हाल गांव रिवासा के घरों से गुजर रहीं बिजली की 11 हजार एचटी वोल्टेज की लाइन कभी कोई बड़ा हादसा कर सकती है। बिजली के हाईटेंशन तार घरों की छत व दीवार के इतने करीब से गुजर रहे हैं कि कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है।

ग्रामीणों ने इसको लेकर कई बार बिजली निगम को शिकायत दी है, मगर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। इसी बात को लेकर मंगलवार को ग्रामीणों ने बिजली निगम के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की। ग्रामीण राजकुमार, सतपाल, बलवान, माडुराम, बाबुलाल, विनोद, जयसिंह, लालचंद, संदीप, ग्यारसीलाल, रामेश्वर दयाल, राजजपाल, इन्द्रपाल, विजय पाल, नंदकिशोर, बिशनमेहता, बजरंग, जोगेन्द्र व भीमसिंह ने बताया कि गांव रिवासा के उनके घरों की छतों के 11 हजार एचटी की बिजली लाइन गुजर रहीं है।

जिससे कोई भी अनहोनी होने का अंदेशा बना रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि बारिश के मौसम में कई बार हवाई कंरट भी बन जाता है। पावर हाउस महेंद्रगढ़ से रिवासा रेलवे तक बिजली लाइन को घरों की छतों से बाहर करने के लिए एस्टीमेट भी बना हुआ है।

उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली निगम ने केबल के साथ-साथ बिजली के पोल व पोल लगाने के लिए गड्डा भी खोद रखा है। लेकिन बिजली निगम जानबूझकर लाइन को रोड के बाहर की तरफ शिफ्ट नही कर रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्रामीणों ने एक्सइन को करीब तीन बार शिकायत भी कर चुके है, लेकिन बिजली निगम के अधिकारी जानबूझकर बिजली लाइन को बाहर की तरफ शिफ्ट नही कर रहे है।

