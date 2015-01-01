पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:दीया शर्मा और मनीषा कुमारी ने जिलास्तर पर बनाई पहचान

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
देवयानी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल बेवल की छात्रा दीया शर्मा और मनीषा कुमारी ने जिला बाल कल्याण विभाग नारनौल के द्वारा आयोजित सांस्कृतिक प्रोग्राम में पोजीशन बनाई। बाल दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम में लगभग 21000 बच्चों ने अलग-अलग प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लिया। दीया शर्मा ने 10 से 15 आयु वर्ग में सोलो डांस और मनीषा कुमारी ने 15 से 18 आयु वर्ग में देश भक्ति गीत से समा बांधा। उन्होंने अपनी सुरीली आवाज से देश की मिट्टी को नमन किया।

इन विजेता प्रतिभागियों को जिला बाल कल्याण विभाग के साथ स्कूल प्रशासन ने पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया। स्कूल प्राचार्य बलवान सिंह ने बताया कि इस प्रकार की प्रतियोगिता से बच्चों का सर्वांगीण विकास होता है। बच्चों को बढ़-चढ़कर इन प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेना चाहिए। प्रत्येक बच्चे की अपनी अलग खूबी होती हैं। यह प्रतियोगिताएं बच्चों की प्रतिभा को निखारने के लिए के लिए मंच प्रदान करती हैं।

उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों, अध्यापकों के साथ अभिभावकों का धन्यवाद किया कि उन्होंने इस महामारी के समय अपने उत्साह को बनाए रखा। इस उपलक्ष्य पर प्रवक्ता प्रदीप कुमार, शक्ति सिंह, कुमार रोबिन सिंह, अरुण कुमार, धर्मेंद्र, मनीष कुमार, चरण सिंह सहित स्कूल परिवार का समस्त स्टाफ उपस्थित रहा।

