मांग:जिला मुख्यालय महेंद्रगढ़ का हक और किसानों की बात करना भी गलत नहीं

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
14 दिसंबर काे जिला मुख्यालय की मांग को लेकर महेंद्रगढ़ बंद सफल रहा। जिला मुख्यालय की स्थापना होना क्षेत्र का हक है, वहीं आंदोलन में शामिल अधिवक्तागण व अन्य लोग भी किसान परिवारों से जुड़े हैं, ऐसे में विधायक द्वारा किसानों के हक के बारे में मंच से बोलना कहां गलत है।

ये विचार पंचायत समिति के चेयरमैन राव मंगल सिंह, पंचायत समिति के पूर्व चेयरमैन सूरत सिंह सिसोठिया, पूर्व चेयरमैन सुरेंद्र बैरावास, नगर पालिका के पूर्व चेयरमैन विजेंद्र यादव व नगर पार्षद डॉ. तरुण यादव ने एक संयुक्त बयान में व्यक्त किए। विधायक राव दान सिंह ने हर मंच पर महेंद्रगढ़ क्षेत्र की आवाज को बुलंद किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि महेंद्रगढ़ बंद के दौरान यह पूरा आंदोलन महेंद्रगढ़ क्षेत्र के हितों के लिए था और विधायक ने भी इसमें शामिल होकर उन लोगों के मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दिया जो सोच रहे थे कि विधायक न आएं और वह मंच से उनके खिलाफ बयानबाजी करके अपनी भड़ास निकाले। आंदोलन में शामिल 95 परसेंट लोग किसान परिवारों से जुड़े हुए थे, उनमें चाहे अधिवक्तागण हो या अन्य लोग।

