एसडीएम ने दुकानदारों काे दिए निर्देश:दुकानों के बाहर भीड़ न हाेने दें, सेनिटाइजर का भी रखें प्रबंध

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
एसडीएम व्यापारियाें के साथ बैठक करते हुए।

लघु सचिवालय महेंद्रगढ़ स्थित अपने कार्यालय में बुधवार एसडीएम विश्राम कुमार मीणा ने व्यापारियों, दुकानदारों व दीपावली की मीटिंग ली। इस मीटिंग में उन्होंने कहा कि दीपावली के त्योहार पर कोरोना वायरस के चलते बाजारों में उचित दूरी बनाए रखें व दुकानों के सामने भीड-भाड न होने दें। सभी दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों पर सैनेटाईजर का प्रबंध रखें व बिना मास्क किसी व्यक्ति को सामान न दें।

उन्होंने कहा कि बाजार में दुकानों के बाहर रास्ते पर अतिक्रमण या टेंट लगाना मना है, ताकि आमजन को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़ें व ग्राहकों को बाजार के रास्तें में अपनी गाडी पार्क न करने दें। अगर बाजार में अतिक्रमण या वाहन पार्क हुआ पाया जाता है तो उस पर उचित कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

बढते कोरोना वायरस के चलते सभी से अनुरोध है कि बाजार जाते समय मास्क प्रयोग करें व उचित दूरी बनाए रखें ताकि कोरोना वायरस को मात दी जा सकें। इस दौरान हर दुकानदार व ग्राहक को सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी हिदायतों की पालना करनी होगी। सभी नागरिक को हर जगह दो गज दूरी बनाए रखनी है और मास्क लगाना होगा।

उन्होंने दुकानदारों से कहा कि दुकानों पर आने वाले ग्राहकों को जागरूक करें कि खुले में न थूके। खुले व सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकने से आप स्वयं व अन्य की जान जोखिम डालते हैं तथा कोरोना के फैलाव को बढावा देते है। इस मीटिंग में सुरत सिंह सैनी, बलदेव नांगलिया, लक्ष्मीनारायण हलवाई, लीला राम बर्तन प्रधान मौजूद थे।

