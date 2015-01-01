पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:नेशनल मीन्स कम-मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप परीक्षा के प्रवेश-पत्र करें डाउनलोड

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा राष्ट्रीय मीन्स कम-मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप (एनएमएमएस) का संचालन 20 दिसंबर रविवार को किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा के प्रवेश-पत्र परीक्षार्थी आज से बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। यह जानकारी देते हुए बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डॉ. जगबीर सिंह ने बताया कि इस परीक्षा से संबंधित परीक्षार्थियों के अनुक्रमांक/एडमिट कार्ड 15 दिसंबर से बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है।

परीक्षार्थी अपने आवेदन रेफरेंस नंबर अथवा नाम व जन्म तिथि भरकर अपना प्रवेश-पत्र (एडमिट कार्ड) डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षार्थी प्रवेश-पत्र (एडमिट कार्ड) पर दिए गए महत्वपूर्ण निर्देशों को ध्यानपूर्वक पढ़कर व समझकर उनका पालन करना सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक अनुसंधान और प्रशिक्षण परिषद नई दिल्ली के निर्देशानुसार केन्द्रीय विद्यालय एवं जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के विद्यार्थी इस परीक्षा में प्रविष्ट नहीं हो सकते।

उन्होंने आगे बताया कि ऐसे नेत्रहीन/अशक्त परीक्षार्थी जो स्वयं लिखने मे असमर्थ है व लेखक की सुविधा लेना चाहते हैं तथा मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी द्वारा जारी मेडिकल प्रमाण-पत्र में 40 प्रतिशत या इससे अधिक अशक्तता प्रमाणित की गई है, ऐसे परीक्षार्थी लेखक के लिए संबंधित विद्यालय के प्राचार्य, प्रतिनिधि लेखक के मूल एवं सत्यापित दस्तावेजों, प्रलेखों जैसे शैक्षणिक योग्यता, जन्म तिथि, दो नवीनतम पासपोर्ट साईज फोटो (एक सत्यापित) फोटोयुक्त पहचान-पत्र/आधार कार्ड इत्यादि एवं स्थाई व अस्थायी पता सहित परीक्षा से पूर्व लेखक की स्वीकृति बोर्ड मुख्यालय की विशेष परीक्षा सैल से लेना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

बोर्ड कार्यालय की स्वीकृति के बिना परीक्षार्थी के लेखक को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा आरम्भ होने से 30 मिनट पूर्व परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचना सुनिश्चित करें। परीक्षार्थियों को कोविड-19 महामारी के दृष्टिगत सरकार द्वारा जारी हिदायतों की पालन करते हुए परीक्षा केंद्र पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग एवं मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा।

