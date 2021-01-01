पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:बसों की कमी के कारण छात्राओं काे बसों के पायदान पर खड़े होकर करनी पड़ रही है यात्रा

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्रामीण रूट की बस में पायदान पर खड़ी होकर यात्रा करती छात्राएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
ग्रामीण रूट की बस में पायदान पर खड़ी होकर यात्रा करती छात्राएं।
  • स्कूल-कॉलेज खुलने से बसों में यात्रियों की बढ़ी संख्या
  • दो-तीन सवारियों वाले ऑटो रिक्शा का सहारा, जान जोखिम में डालने के साथ किराया दोगुना

लाॅकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद लगातार महेंद्रगढ़ के ग्रामीण रुटों पर सवारियां बढ़ रही हैं, परंतु रोडवेज बसों की संख्या बढ़ाने को ओर विभाग का ध्यान नहीं हैं। ऐसे में इन रुटों से शहर के स्कूल, कॉलेज, केन्द्रीय विश्वविद्यालय, कोचिंग सेंटरों में कोचिंग लेने के लिए आने वाली छात्राओं को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

शुक्रवार को नगर के मेघनवास चौक के पास एक रोडवेज बस को रुकवा कर देखा गया तो पाया कि बस में सवारियों को ठूंस-ठूंस कर भरा हुआ था। महेंद्रगढ़ से वाया डुलाना, मेघनवास चौक, बवानियां, सुन्दरह, भोजावास, गोमला, कुंड तथा दूसरे रुट गागड़वास, बचीनी, हरनाथ का नांगल, झगड़ोली होते हुए कनीना से रेवाड़ी तक रोडवेज बसे आवागमन करती है।

इस दोनों रुटों पर लॉकडाउन से पहले रेवाड़ी व नारनौल डिपो की करीब 8 बसे आवागमन करती थी। जिससे ग्रामीण महेंद्रगढ़ व रेवाड़ी की यात्रा करते थे। लाॅकडाउन के बाद रोडवेज ने ग्रामीणों द्वारा बार-बार मांग किए जाने के बाद इन रुटों पर नारनौल ने 3 तथा रेवाड़ी डिपो ने दो बस शुरू की हैं। नारनौल डिपाे की लाॅकडाउन के समय सवारियां कम होने के कारण चलाई जा रही गुलाबी रंग की छोटी बस ही चल रही है। जिनमें अब सवारियां अधिक होने के कारण लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

छात्राओं के लिए फिलहाल इन बसों से यात्रा करना बड़ी चुनौती
स्कूल, कॉलेज व शहर में विभिन्न कोचिंग सेंटरों में क्लास शुरू हो गई हैं। जिस कारण ग्रामीण रुटों से छात्र-छात्राओं की संख्या बढ़ गई है। प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों छात्राएं इन रुटों से आवागमन कर रही हैं। बसों में जगह नहीं होने के कारण छात्राओं को जान जोखिम में डालकर पायदान पर खड़े होकर यात्रा करनी पड़ रही है। ग्रामीण रुटों पर कुछ ऑटो टैंपों चल रही हैं जिनमें 20 से भी अधिक लोगों को बैठाया जाता है।

सब डिपो बनकर तैयार है, अब कर देना चाहिए शुरू
रेल यात्री महासंघ के अध्यक्ष रामनिवास पाटोदा, संदीप इंजीनयर, अजीत, नाहर सिंह, रतिपाल, अमित, मनोज, कृष्ण कुमार, रामपाल, सोनू आदि का कहना है कि पहले मजबूरी में उन्हें दूसरे डिपो के अधिकारियों के यहां ग्रामीण रुटों पर बस चलाने के लिए हाथ फैलाने पड़ते थे।

लाॅकडाउन के बाद से ही वे रेवाड़ी व नारनौल डिपो के महाप्रबंधकों के पास बस चलाने के लिए लिखित ग्राम पंचायतों के प्रस्ताव दे चुके हैं। बावजूद इसके उन्होंने मनमाने तरीके से क्षेत्र के लोकल रुटों पर बसें चलाई है, उनकी संख्या भी काफी कम है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब महेंद्रगढ़ में सब डिपो बनकर तैयार हो गया है। जनहित में सरकार व विभाग को इसे शुरू करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser