जाम से कैसे मिले निजात:त्योहारी सीजन में भी बाजारों में बड़े वाहनों की एंट्री जारी

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में नगर के रेलवे रोड पर जाम में फंसी एंबुलेंस।

दीपावली का पर्व नजदीक आते ही बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ने लगी है। एक तरफ जहां धनतेरस की खरीदी के लिए सोना-चांदी की दुकानें सज गई हैं तो दूसरी तरफ वाहनों के शोरुम पर भी लोगों ने पहुंचना आरंभ कर दिया है।गौरतलब है कि बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ जाने की वजह से अब जाम के भी हालात बनने लगे हैं। यातायात की स्थिति पहले से भी ज्यादा खराब हो रही है। चार पहिया वाहनों का प्रवेश शहर में थम नहीं रहा है।

लोगों द्वारा दुकानों के सामने ही वाहनों को सड़क के नजदीक खड़े कर देने से काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। श्री महालक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए इस बार श्रद्धालुओं को लक्ष्मी पूजन प्रदोषयुक्त अमावस्या को स्थिर लग्न और स्थिर नवांश में किया जाना श्रेष्ठ माना गया है। प्रदोष काल शाम 5:33 से रात 8:12 तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजन का सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त शाम 5:49 से 6:02 बजे तक रहेगा। इस मुहूर्त में प्रदोषकाल स्थिर वृष लग्न और कुंभ का स्थिर नवांश भी रहेगा।

गुलजार रहा साप्ताहिक हाट
रोशनी का पर्व दीपावली गुरुवार से शुरु हो जाएगा। इसे लेकर बाजार में विभिन्न सामग्री की दुकानें सज गई हैं। लोग जरूरत अनुसार त्योहार की खरीदी कर रहे हैं। बाजार में नई-नई वैरायटियों की सामग्री के साथ दुकानें लगी हैं। बाजार में आ रहे ग्रामीणों और नगर के लोग खूब खरीदारी कर रहें है। दीपावली की शुरुआत गुरुवार से धनतेरस से होगी।

इस दौरान लोगों द्वारा शुभ मुहूर्त में सोने-चांदी सहित बाइक, कार और घरेलू आवश्यक सामग्री की खरीदी की जाती है। धनतेरस के मद्देनजर बाजार में नई- नई वैरायटी की सामग्री सजकर तैयार है। दुकानदारों द्वारा ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए सजावट की गई है।

बाजार में रौनक बढ़ी
दीपावली पर्व की रौनक बाजार में बढ़ गई है। सोमवार को दिनभर दुकानों पर ग्राहकी चली और लोगों ने त्योहार की जरुरी सामग्री खरीदी। किराना, कपड़ा, बर्तन, ज्वेलरी, ऑटोमोबाइल के साथ ही सजावटी व आर्टिफिशियल सामग्री की दुकानों पर सुबह से ही खरीदारी का दौर शुरु हो जाता है जो देर शाम तक चलता है।

लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए जरुरी विभिन्न सामग्री हार-फूल, फल, धानी, दीया-बाती, गन्ना, सजावटी, रंगीन लाइटें आदि की अनगिनत दुकानें पूरे बाजार में लग चुकी है।

