बाजारों में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान:चेतावनी के बाद भी नहीं जागे दुकानदार सड़क पर रखा सामान किया गया जब्त

महेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जाम का कारण बन रहा अतिक्रमण, महेंद्रगढ़ में काफी समय बाद जागा पालिका प्रशासन

नगरपालिका ने मंगलवार को शहर के विभिन्न बाजारों में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान पालिका कर्मचारियों ने सामान नहीं हटाने वाले दुकानदारों का सामान जब्त किया वहीं दुकानों के आगे रोड पर लगाए गए होर्डिंग, बोर्ड आदि उठाकर अपने साथ ले गए।

पालिका की कार्रवाई के बाद बाजार में कुछ समय के लिए जाम से राहत मिली, परंतु पालिका टीम जैसे-जैसे आगे बढ़ती गई, लोग पीछे फिर से अतिक्रमण करते रहे।

अतिक्रमण व जाम से त्रस्त हैं बाजार

शहर के बाजार पुराने समय के है। हर वर्ष रोड पर वाहनों की समय बढ़ रही है वहीं शहर के ये पुराने मार्ग भी पालिका की सुस्ती के कारण काफी संकरे होते जा रहे हैं। बाजारों में लोगों ने 5 से 10 फुट तक अतिक्रमण किया हुआ है। बहुत से लोगों ने तो पक्के अतिक्रमण भी किए हुए हैं।

दुकानों के आगे रेहड़ी लगवाने के पैसे भी वसूले जाते हैं। करीब सभी बाजार अतिक्रमण व जाम से त्रस्त है। 11 हट्‌टा बाजार में तीन-चार जगह ऐसी है जहां हमेशा जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। सब्जीमंडी रोड, आजाद चौक, माता मसानी चौक,बालाजी चौक, सिनेमा रोड, शॉपिंग कॉमपलैक्स, किलारोड, रेलवे रोड तथा सीएसडी कैंटीन के आसपास अतिक्रमण व जाम के कारण स्थिति काफी खराब है।

बाजारों में बिना रोकटोक प्रवेश कर रहे चौपहिया वाहन भी इन दिनों जाम का मुख्य कारण बन रहे हैं। बाजार में आमने-सामने दो चौपहिया वाहन आते ही जब तक वे बाजार से निकलते हैं तब तक पूरा बाजार जाम रहता है। स्थानीय अधिकारी भी इस समस्या को झेलने के आदि हो गए हैं।

अभियान का नेतृत्व कर रहे पालिका जेई रोहित कुमार तथा स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के कॉर्डिनेटर जितेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि अब त्याेहाराें का सीजन शुरु हो गया है। अतिक्रमण के कारण लोगों को होने वाली परेशानियों को देखते हुए पालिका द्वारा यह अभियान चलाया गया है। मंगलवार को अभियान पालिका कार्यालय से शुरु कर सब्जी मंडी रोड, भगवान परशुराम चौक, ढाल बाजार, शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स, किलारोड, बालाजी चौक तथा गांधी मार्केट में चलाया गया।

इस दौरान लोगों द्वारा रोड पर लगाए गए बोर्ड व होर्डिंगों को उठान के साथ-साथ सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण करने वाले दुकानदारों का सामान भी उठाया गया है। आगे भी जारी रहेगा अभियान पालिका जेई ने बताया कि मेन बाजारों में रोड पर सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण करने से जाम की स्थिति पैदा होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि अतिक्रमण करने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान आगे भी चलाया जाएगा।

उन्होंने स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के कॉर्डिनेटर जितेन्द्र कुमार ने कहा कि रोड पर अतिक्रमण करने से सभी को परेशानी होती है। ऐसे में अतिक्रमण करने से बचना चाहिए तथा दुकानों से निकलने वाला कूड़ा-कचरा व पॉलीथिन रोड पर इधर-उधर न डालकर कूड़ा वाहन में ही डाले। इस मौके पर लिपिक हरीश कुमार, दारोगा राजेन्द्र सिंह, रिंकू सहित पालिका के अन्य कर्मचारी भी उपस्थित रहे।

