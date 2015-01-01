पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1 दिसंबर से व्यवस्था:सीएसडी में खरीद के लिए पूर्व सैनिक अब ले सकेंगे ऑनलाइन टाेकन

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
सीएसडी कैंटीन में सामान एवं शराब लेने के लिए अब सेवारत एवं पूर्व सैनिकों को ऑनलाइन ही वेबसाइट के जरिए टोकन लेने होंगे। कैंटीन में 1 दिसंबर से यह व्यवस्था लागू की जा रही है जिसके बाद तमाम पूर्व एवं सेवारत सैनिकों को ऑनलाइन ही टोकन लेने होंगे, बगैर ऑनलाइन टोकन लिए किसी को भी सामान नहीं दिया जाएगा।

कैंटीन के प्रबंधक कर्नल ब्रह्मप्रकाश ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन टोकन के लिए सेवारत, पूर्व एवं उनके आश्रित परिवार के सदस्य वेबसाइट http://forms.gle/5lzxr9EoTYn5DvXVA पर ऑनलाइन फार्म आएगा जिसमें विवरण दर्ज करके टोकन हासिल किया जा सकता है। इस टोकन में समय से लेकर तिथि सहित तमाम विवरण दिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया टोकन में जो समय दिया गया है उसी समय के अनुसार आए इसके लिए तय समय के लिए किसी भी तरह का कोई इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। प्रबंधक ने बताया कि कैंटीन में आने वाले हर व्यक्ति को मास्क पहनकर आना जरूरी होगा और पेमेंट भी केवल डेबिट एवं क्रेडिट कार्ड से स्वीकार की जाएगी। कैश नहीं लिया जाएगा।

29 नवंबर से दिसंबर माह की बुकिंग प्रारंभ हो जाएगी और आगे भी इसी तरह 29 तारीख से अगले माह की बुकिंग प्रारंभ कर दी जाएगी।

