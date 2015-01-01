पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पूर्व सैनिक ने प्रधानमंत्री, रक्षा मंत्री मुख्यमंत्री व गृहमंत्री से लगाई गुहार

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
शहर के चामधेड़ा रोड निवासी पूर्व सैनिक राजेश कुमार ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री, रक्षा मंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री व गृहमंत्री से अपनी जान व माल की सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। पूर्व सैनिक ने एक वीडियो जारी कर अपने भाईयों द्वारा उस पर लाठी-डंडों से हुए हमले का वीडियो शेयर किया है।

पीड़ित पूर्व सैनिक राजेश कुमार ने वीडियो में बताया है कि उसने सेना में नौकरी के बाद कुछ साल प्राइवेट कंपनी में भी नौकरी की और उनके पिता ने 3 भाइयों को बराबर की जमीन बांटकर वसीयत करा दी, परंतु उसके दो भाइयों ने साजिश के तहत उनकी जमीन की वसीयत कैंसिल कराकर अपने नाम करा ली।

वहीं अब वे उसकी जमीन व मकान पर कब्जा करना चाह रहे हैं और जब उसने अपनी जमीन पर कब्जा करने से रोकना चाहा तो भाइयों ने अपने साले के साथ मिलकर उसके व उसकी पत्नी पर लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया जिसमें पूर्व सैनिक को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं और उनके हाथ का ऑपरेशन कराना पड़ा।

उन्होंने बताया कि अब भी उनके भाइयों की तरफ से धमकी दी जा रही है कि वे उसके मकान व जमीन पर जबरन कब्जा करेंगे। पूर्व सैनिक ने बताया कि उसके भाई ने घटना के दूसरे दिन सांठगांठ करके अपना मेडिकल बनवा लिया है। पूर्व सैनिक ने प्रधानमंत्री, रक्षा मंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री व गृहमंत्री को ट्विटर के माध्यम से अपनी जान व माल की सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।

