समीक्षा:निष्ठा कार्यक्रम के दूसरे चरण में जिले को प्रथम स्थान पर लाने की कवायद

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डाइट में निष्ठा कार्यक्रम के पहले चरण की समीक्षा करते शिक्षा अधिकारी।
  • राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा कार्यक्रम को बेहतर तरीके से चलाने पर किया मंथन

जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान में शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा कार्यक्रम निष्ठा की समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता संस्थान के प्राचार्य सुभाषचंद यादव ने की। मुख्यातिथि के तौर पर उपस्थित रहे जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी बिजेंद्र श्योराण को नवपदोन्नत पर सम्मानित किया गया। निष्ठा कार्यक्रम के प्रथम चरण में 15 से 31 अक्टूबर तक चलाने की समीक्षा की गई।

इस दौरान जिलेभर से सभी एबीआरसी, बीआरपी, सीम व सभी खंडों के खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों ने कार्यक्रम की तकनीकी जानकारी सांझा की तथा प्रथम में चरण में आई तकनीकी दिक्कतों को दूर कर आगामी चरण को बेहतर तरीके से चलाया जा सके। जिले भर के पांच खंडों से आए निष्ठा टीम के सदस्यों ने ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम में आई दिक्कत बताई और तकनीकी समन्वयक ने उनका समाधान किया। कोविड परिस्थितियों के मद्देनजर बैठक का दो चरणों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में महेंद्रगढ़ खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. अशोक शर्मा, कनीना से अभयराम यादव, अटेली से संतोष चौहान तथा नारनौल से सुभाषचंद उपस्थित रहे। कार्यक्रम में सभी 85 बीआरपी, एबीआरसी, 22 डाइट स्टाफ सदस्य व 10 सीम ने भाग लिया।

डाइट प्राचार्य डाइट सुभाषचंद व जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी बिजेन्द्र श्योराण ने प्रथम चरण में जिले को द्वितीय स्थान की सफलता पर टीम निष्ठा की प्रशंसा की तथा अगले चरणों में जिले को प्रथम स्थान पर लाने का आह्वान किया तथा कार्यक्रम के अगले चरण के सफलतापूर्वक आयोजन के बारे में उचित दिशा-निर्देश दिए। जिला कार्यक्रम संयोजक लालसिंह यादव, तकनीक संयोजक डॉ. विक्रम सिंह ने भी कार्यक्रम की बारीकियों के बारे में सभी से विचार-विमर्श किया गया। जिला समन्वय लालसिंह यादव ने बताया कि मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय के अध्यापक कौशल विकास कार्यक्रम का ऑनलाइन प्रारंभ 15 अक्टूबर से शुरु हो चुका है।

जो 15-15 दिनों के छह चरणों में जनवरी 2021 तक चलेगा। इसका प्रथम चरण पूरा होने पर आज निष्ठा टीम के साथ समीक्षा के लिए बैठक का आयोजन किया गया है। इस अवसर पर हेमेसा प्रतिनिधियों अनिल कुमार, सुशील कुमार सहित अन्य साथियों ने जिला जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी को पदोन्नति पर बधाई दी।

