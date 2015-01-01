पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजाई का दौर:गेहूं की बजाय सरसों को तवज्जो दे रहे किसान

मंडी अटेली
  • इस साल गेहूं की बिजाई कम होने की उम्मीद, सरसों का बढ़ेगा रकबा
  • पिछले सीजन गेहूं का 47.47 क्विंटल प्रति हेक्टेयर तथा सरसों का 20.53 क्विंटल प्रति हेक्टेयर था उत्पादन

क्षेत्र में रबी की फसल की बिजाई का समय चल रहा है। किसानों ने सरसों की तो बिजाई कर दी है तथा गेहूं के बिजाई में लगे हुए हैं। गेहूं की बिजाई भी 80 प्रतिशत तक हो चुकी है। लॉकडाउन के बाद किसानों ने गेहूं की बिजाई के प्रति कम रुझान देखा जा रहा है। इसके पीछे का कारण गेहूं का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य कम मिलने के अलावा बिजाई से लेकर कटाई में अधिक मेहनत तथा लागत अधिक होना है।

खाद बीज विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि अबकी बार गेहूं का बीज पिछले साल की मुकाबले किसान कम खरीद रहे हैं। इसका अर्थ है कि अबकी बार क्षेत्र में गेहूं की बिजाई कम होगी। नारनौल सब डिवीजन में पिछली बार गेहूं का 20100 हेक्टेयर, सरसों 36850, चना 5620, जौ 210 हेक्टेयर हुआ था। इनमें नांगल चौधरी, अटेली व नारनौल ब्लॉक आते है। वहीं अटेली ब्लॉक में सरसों 12000, जौ व चना 20 हेक्टेयर, गेहूं 10250 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में बिजाई हुई थी।

अबकी बार गेहूं 15300, सरसों 35450, चना 6400, जौ 155 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में बीजाई अभी तक हुई है। अटेली ब्लॉक में सरसों 12100 हेक्टेयर, गेहूं 9000, जौ 5 तथा चना की 10 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में बीजाई हुई है। पिछली बार अटेली खंड में सरसों का 12 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा, गेहूं का रकबा 10250 हेक्टेयर, चने 25 हेक्टयर, जौ का 25 रकबा रहा।

जानकारी के अनुसार पिछली बार जिले में गेहूं की उत्पादन 47.47 क्विंटल प्रति हेक्टेयर, सरसों का 20.53 क्विंटल हुआ था।

बेगपुर के किसान रामफल, सैदपुर के हिम्मत सिंह, फतेहपुर के कृष्ण कुमार का कहना है कि गेहूं की समर्थन मूल्य 2150 तथा सरसों का मूल्य 4650 है। गेहूं के बीज की थैली 1000 से 1400 रुपए तथा सरसों की थैली 700 रुपए की आती है। दोनों फसलों में तुलना करें तो गेहूं में सिंचाई अधिक करने के साथ इसकी कटाई भी मंहगी होती हैं। लिहाजा किसानों का रुझान गेहूं की प्रति कम होता जा रहा है।

26 नवंबर तक होगी बिजाई

कृषि विकास अधिकारी डॉ. हिमांशु मान के मुताबिक सुनने में आ रहा है कि किसान गेहंू की बिजाई कम कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी सटीक रूप से इसके बारे में कहा नहीं जा सकता। जानकारी के अनुसार गेहूं की बिजाई 80 प्रतिशत ही हुई है। यह बिजाई 25-26 नवंबर तक होती हैं। पूरी बिजाई होने के बाद ही सही जानकारी मिलेगी।

