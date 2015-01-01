पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों का गुस्सा फूटा:अटेली में दोपहर तक खरीद न होने से किसानों ने मंडी गेट के सामने किया प्रदर्शन

मंडी अटेली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोपहर तक खरीद नहीं होने पर किसानों का गुस्सा फूटा, नारनौल-रेवाड़ी राजमार्ग पर गेट के सामने मंडी अटेली में जाम लगाते किसान।

न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरे की अटेली अनाज मंडी में सरकारी खरीद नहीं होने पर किसानों ने मंगलवार दोपहर बाद अनाज मंडी के गेट के समाने फिर जाम लगा दिया। किसान सुबह पहले अपने ट्रैक्टरों में भरकर बाजरे का मंडी में ले आये, लेकिन मंडी में दोपहर तक खरीद नहीं होने पर किसानों का गुस्सा फूट गया।

किसानों ने नारनौल-रेवाड़ी राजमार्ग पर गेट के सामने अपने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों को अड़ाकर इस मार्ग को अवरूद्ध कर दिया। जिससे दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतारे लग गई। इस कारण आमजन व वाहन चालकों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा।

मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर बाजरे की खरीद में किसानों को आने वाली परेशानियों का दूर करने के लिए बनाई गई नई खरीद कमेटी में शामिल समाज कल्याण अधिकारी अमित शर्मा, खंड कृषि अधिकारी डॉ. शमशेर व एडीओ हिमांशु मान वहां पहुंचे।

उन्होंने किसानों की समस्या को सुना, उसे दूर करने का आश्वासन देकर जाम खुलवाया। बता दें कि अब नये नियम के अनुसार जिला उपायुक्त द्वारा गठित कमेटी द्वारा भौतिक जांच के बाद किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद होने का प्रावधान किया हैं।

किसानों ने बताया कि प्रशासन ने हमारे पहले टोकन जारी कर दिये, लेकिन अब खरीद नहीं हो रही हैं। नये-नये नियम लगा कर हम किसानों को परेशान किया जा रहा हैं। दूसरी ओर जाम लगने पर को थाना प्रभारी विकास कुमार ने इस रूट को डायवर्ट करके यातायात को दूसरे रास्ते से निकलवाने के इंतजाम किए।

सोमवार के बाद मंगलवार को फिर से जाम लगने पर आमजन में रोष बनता जा रहा हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि सरकार खरीद प्रक्रिया ठीक नहीं करने पर किसानों को मजबूरीवश रोड जाम करना पड़ रहा हैं।

370 से अधिक किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद: सोमवार को 440 टोकन में रहे किसानों की खरीद मंगलवार को नई कमेटी की देखरेख में वेरीफिकेशन के बाद हैफेड के मैनेजर जगराम यादव की मौजूदगी में खरीद हुई।

शम तक 370 से अधिक किसानों की खरीद हो चुकी थी। मंडी के सचिव यदुराज यादव ने बताया कि मंडी में बाजरे के कुल 9949 किसानों की खरीद 260000 क्विंटल हो चुकी है। अभी खरीद जारी हैं। मंडी में टोकन आदि कटवाने की प्रक्रिया का सरल तरीके से किया हुआ है। खरीद प्रक्रिया में मंडी के कर्मियों की विशेष तैनाती की हुई है।

सरकार खरीद सुचारू करे अन्यथा होगा आंदोलन

टोकन जारी करने पर भी किसानों का बाजरा नहीं खरीदने पर बसपा नेता ठाकुर अतरलाल ने कहा कि पहले तो किसानों की खरीद के लिए टोकन जारी कर दिया, लेकिन जब किसान मंडी में अपने बाजरे का ट्रैक्टर व दूसरे साधनों में खर्चा कर ले आता है तो उसकी फसल को नहीं खरीदना सरासर गलत है।

अगर सरकार द्वारा न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर हो नहीं खरीद होगी तो बसपा मंडियों में किसानों के साथ प्रदर्शन करेगी तथा जरूरत पडने पर मजबूरीवश सड़कों पर भी आंदोलन करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें