10 दिवसीय कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण:खाद्य प्रसंस्करण से होगी अच्छी आमदनी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में प्रशिक्षण लेती महिलाएं।

कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र, महेंद्रगढ़ द्वारा आर्या परियोजना के अंतर्गत जिले के ग्रामीण युवतिओं के लिए खाद्य प्रसंस्करण व मूल्य संवर्धन उद्यम आधारित 10 दिवसीय कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन किया गया है। जो 04 नवंबर को शुरू की गयी थी। आर्या परियोजना के तहत इस उदम में 20 ग्रामीण युवतियों को प्रशिक्षित किया जा रहा है।

केन्द्र के वरिष्ठ संयोजक डॉ. रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि कृषि में यह आधुनिकता का दौर है, जो किसान नवाचार और आधुनिक कृषि को अपनाते है वो उन्नति की और बढ़ जाते है। कृषि में आजकल खाद्य प्रसंस्करण से अच्छी आमदनी ली जा सकती है] क्योंकि धीरे-धीरे भारतीय समाज वयावसायिकता व वैश्विकरण की की और आकर्षित हो रहा है। कार्यक्रम की संयोजिका डॉ. पूनम विभिन्न फल व सब्जियों के परिरक्षण संबंधित जानकारी दी व कौशल सिखाये जा रहे हैं।

प्रोजेक्ट के तहत प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त महिलाओं को अपना उद्यम शुरू करने के लिए जरूरी उपकरण व सामान भी दिया जाएगा। ट्रेनिंग के दौरान आंवले का मुरब्बा, अचार, आंवले के लड्डू, आंवला शरबत व कैंडी व अन्य उत्पाद बनाने की जानकारी दी जा रही है। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान इस क्षेत्र में पहले से स्थापित उद्यम में कार्य कर रहे सफल व्यक्तिओं ने महिलाओं को सभी उत्पादों के विधि व्यवसाय से जुड़े आर्थिक पहलुओं पर अपने अनुभव सांझा की।

ट्रेनिंग के दौरान महिलाओं को स्वयं सहायता समूह बना कर कार्य करने की तकनीकी जानकारी भी दी। गांव बुडीन से आई महिलाओं का कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र द्वारा एक स्वयं सहायता समूह भी तैयार किया गया है। जो ट्रेनिंग के बाद गांव में रोजगार शुरू करेगा। इस प्रशिक्षण में गांव बवानियां, बुडीन व भोजावास आदि गांवों की महिलाओं ने हिस्सा लिया।

