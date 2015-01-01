पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंप का आयोजन:चौ. धर्मबीर ने कहा -रक्तदान किसी के लिए जीवनदान बन सकता है

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • महेंद्रगढ़ में लगा शिविर में 104 यूनिट रक्त एकत्रित, सांसद ने रक्तदाताओं को प्रदान किए स्मृति चिह्न व प्रशस्तिपत्र

गोपाष्टमी पर्व के अवसर पर रविवार श्री ओमसांईंराम बचपन प्ले स्कूल में रक्तदान शिविर आयोजित हुआ। शिविर का शुभारंभ भिवानी-महेंद्रगढ़ लोकसभा सांसद चौधरी धर्मवीर सिंह ने किया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता विद्यालय के संचालक शेरसिंह सैनी ने की।

विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में भारत विकास परिषद के प्रधान मुकेश मेहता, एडवोकेट ललित तंवर एवं रामलीला परिषद के प्रधान अतुल दीवान उपस्थित हुए। शिविर में 104 लाेगाें ने रक्तदान किया। शिविर के आयोजक श्री ओमसांईराम स्कूल के चेयरमैन रमेश सैनी एवं प्रबंधक राजेश शर्मा झाड़ली ने बताया कि मुख्यातिथि ने विद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार पर रीबन काटकर शिविर का उद्घाटन किया।

मां सरस्वती के सामने दीप प्रज्वलित करके विशाल रक्तदान शिविर का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस माैके पर सांसद चाैधरी धर्मवीर सिंह ने कहा कि रक्तदान एक महादान है। रक्तदाताओं द्वारा दान में दी गई रक्त की चंद बूंदों से किसी व्यक्ति को अगर जीवनदान मिलता है तो दुनिया में इससे बड़ा कोई पुण्य का कार्य नहीं है।

उन्हाेंने शिविर में रक्तदान करने पहुंचे सभी रक्तदाताओं को प्रशस्तिपत्र, स्मृति चिन्ह एवं फल का आदि वितरण भी किया। कार्यक्रम के मीडिया प्रभारी अमरसिंह सोनी ने बताया कि शिविर के दौरान सीनियर डॉक्टर विपिन यादव एवं डॉक्टर अनिल कुमार के नेतृत्व में लगभग 15 डॉक्टरों की टीम ने अपनी सेवा दी। लोगों का स्वास्थ्य जांच करके 104 यूनिट रक्त एकत्रित किया गया।

इस पुनीत कार्य के आयोजन में गौशाला प्रधान दयाशंकर तिवाड़ी, दीपक शर्मा प्रवक्ता, दिनेश शर्मा, बाली दीवान, प्राचार्या चित्रा शर्मा, उप प्राचार्या प्रियंका सोनी, प्राइमरी हेड रूपाली अरोड़ा, नीरज मित्तल, विकास गोस्वामी, अतुल दीवान, विकास तिवाड़ी, सुरेश सोनी, महेंद्र मांड्या, सुमित गोयल, डॉक्टर विष्णु शर्मा, मनीष राजपूत, वासुदेव शर्मा, देवेंद्र शर्मा, जोगेंद्र यादव, विजय सैनी, हरिश रोहिल्ला, मनीष राजपूत, जोगेन्द्र यादव बुचौली, रतनलाल स्वामी सहित शहर के अनेक गणमान्य व्यक्ति भी उपस्थित थे।

