समस्या:सदर थाने के पास से खोखे हटाने को लेकर व्यापारियों में रोष

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • मार्केट व्यापारियों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल पूर्व शिक्षामंत्री से मिला

सदर थाने के पास से हटाए गए खोखों को लेकर खोखा मार्केट व्यापारियों में रोष है। शुक्रवार को इन व्यापारियों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री रामबिलास शर्मा से मिला। व्यापारियों ने पूर्व मंत्री को अवगत कराया कि उनकी तहबाजारी की पर्चियां काफी वर्षों पुरानी है। वे थाना के पास लगती दीवार के पास खोखे लगाकर अपना काम-धंधा कर अपने परिवार का पालन-पोषण करते आ रहे हैं।

समय-समय पर तहबाजारी का खर्चा नगरपालिका में देते रहे हैं। अब पुलिस ने उनके खोखे वहां से हटा दिए हैं। जिससे उनका काम-धंधा बंद हो गया है।

ऐसे में उनके खोखे वहीं पर दोबारा स्थापित करवाए जाए या उन्हें किसी अन्य स्थान पर दुकान की जगह दी जाए, ताकि उनकी दुकानदारी स्थाई रह सके। उन्होंने कहा कि थाने के पास से उनके खोखे हटाए जाने से उनके परिवार में रोजी-रोटी का संकट आ गया है।

इस पर पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्रो. रामबिलास शर्मा ने हरियाणा के डीजीपी मनोज यादव से दूरभाष पर बात की, वहीं सदर थाना के एसएचओ से दूरभाष पर बात कर व्यापारियों से मिलकर उनकी समस्या का समाधान करने का अनुरोध किया।

इस मौके पर पूर्व मंत्री ने लोगों की समस्याएं सुनी और मौके पर ही उनका समाधान किया। इस अवसर पर नगरपालिका उप प्रधान रमेश बोहरा, पार्षद अमित मिश्रा, पार्षद कुलदीप शर्मा, पार्षद विष्णु वाल्मीकि, हेमंत कुमार, भाजपा नेता सुधीर दीवान व मार्केट कमेटी के पूर्व उपप्रधान सूरत सिंह सैनी सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

