देवउठनी ग्यारस आज:सोशल डिस्टेंस कायम रखने के लिए दो हिस्सों में बंट गई मेहमान नवाजी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में काेविड-19 के कारण केवल परिवार के सदस्याें के साथ दुल्हे की निकासी िनकालते हुए।
  • शादियों में गाइडलाइन काे लेकर आयोजकों की बढ़ी परेशानी

25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी का अबूझ सावा होने के कारण शहर में शादियों की धूम रहेगी। शादियों का सीजन 11 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इस दौरान 9 सावे हैं। इनमें 3 सावे नवंबर में व 6 सावे दिसंबर में हैं। जिले में कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए शादी समारोह में सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करना जरूरी कर दिया है।

गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादी में 100 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकते। यही कारण है कि जिनके यहां शादी समारोह है, वे दुविधा में हैं कि किसे शादी में बुलाएं और किसे नहीं। इनमें से कुछ परिवार मेहमानों के नामों की सूची में रोज कांट-छांट कर रहे हैं और नए सिरे से सूची बना रहे हैं। कुछ ने तो केवल नजदीकी रिश्तेदारों को ही शादी का निमंत्रण भेजा है, पड़ोसियों तक को शादी के कार्ड नहीं दिए हैं।

शादी वाले कुछ परिवारों ने तो अलग-अलग कार्यक्रम के लिए मेहमानों की सूची अलग-अलग बनाई है। जैसे लड़के की शादी है तो लग्न में बुलाए जाने वाले मेहमान अलग होंगे और जिन्हें बारात में ले जाना है, उनके नाम अलग होंगे। कुछ ने तो शादी समारोह में भोजन (खाना) दो हिस्सों में बांट दिया है। ये लोग कुछ मेहमानों को दोपहर के खाने पर तो कुछ मेहमानों को रात के खाने पर बुला रहे हैं।

शादी का कार्ड देते समय परिवार सहित यानि विद फैमिली वाली फीलिंग नहीं दिख रही। कार्ड देते समय सभी को जरूर आना है, जैसे वाक्य सुनने को नहीं मिल रहे। लोग आपस में सवाल करते दिख रहे हैं कि तुम्हें लग्न में बुलाया है या बारात में? जिनके यहां 25 नवंबर को शादी है, उनमें से कइयों ने अभी तक मिलने वालों को शादी के कार्ड नहीं दिए हैं।

कड़यों को सोशल मीडिया पर संदेश भेज कर या मोबाइल पर बात कर शादी में आने का निमंत्रण दिया जा रहा है। मेहमानों से यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि शादी में आओ तो सरकारी गाइड लाइन का ध्यान रखना। मास्क जरूर पहन कर आना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी पालना करना, नहीं तो हम पर प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर देगा।

जिनकी रिश्तेदारी, पड़ोस, गली, मोहल्ले व कॉलोनी में शादी है और शादी का कार्ड नहीं मिला है, तो वे इस बात को लेकर दूसरों से चर्चा कर रहे हैं कि आपके यहां तो शादी का कार्ड आ गया, मुझे नहीं मिला। शादी के दो दिन बचे हैं, अभी तक न तो कार्ड आया है न ही फोन आया है, पता नहीं बुलाएगा भी या नहीं, वैसे भी कोरोना फैल रहा है, कार्ड आ भी जाए तो हम जाने वाले नहीं हैं।

इधर, समारोह स्थल पर प्रशासन की रहेगी कड़ी नजर

नारनौल. शादियों के सीजन को देखते हुए उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने मंगलवार को एक पत्र जारी कर जिले के सभी विवाह समारोह स्थल पर बारीकी से नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 के संबंध में दी गई सभी हिदायतों की सख्ती से पालना करने को कहा है।

इसमें डीसी ने एसपी, एडीसी, सभी एसडीएम, नगराधीश, सीईओ जिला परिषद, सिविल सर्जन, जिला विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी, सभी बीडीपीओ, नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी व सभी नगर पालिकाओं के सचिव को इस संबंध में अतिरिक्त सख्ती बरतने को कहा है।

चालान की हर रोज मुख्यालय पर भेजनी होगी रिपोर्ट
डीसी ने सरकार की गाइडलाइन का हवाला देते हुए अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में हर रोज विवाह समारोह स्थल का निरीक्षण करेंगे तथा उसकी रिपोर्ट करेंगे। अगर कहीं भी कोविड-19 के संबंध में पालना नहीं हो रही है तो संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि ये विवाह समारोह स्थल कोविड-19 के संक्रमण का कारण बन सकते हैं।

ऐसे में अधिकारी कोई भी रिस्क ना लें और इन सभी शादी समारोह पर पेनी नजर रखें। यहां पर सामाजिक दूरी तथा मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर नजर रहेगी। साथ ही मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के हर रोज चालान किए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने सभी इंसीडेंट कमांडर को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में चालानिंग अथॉरिटी को कहे कि वे मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के लगातार चालान करें और इसकी हर रोज रिपोर्ट जिला मुख्यालय को भेजें।

