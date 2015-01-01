पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनिश्चितकालीन धरना:मुख्यालय का मुद्दा; वकीलों का धरना जारी युवा अधिवक्ता से शुरू किया उपवास व माैन

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिला मुख्यालय की मांग काे लेकर बार एसाेसिएश का अनिश्चितकालीन चल रहा धरना बुधवार भी जारी रहा। धरना प्रदर्शन के 24वें दिन एसाेसिएशन के युवा अधिवक्ता सुरेंद्र निर्बान ने उपवास व माैन व्रत शुरू किया। उनका यह उपवास तीन दिन चलेगा।

साथ ही अधिवक्ताओं ने अपने आंदाेलन काे जारी रखने व गुरुवार काे एसडीएम कार्यालय के घेराव की रूपरेखा भी बनाई। बार एसोसिएशन महेंद्रगढ़ के प्रधान अजीत यादव एडवोकेट ने धरने को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जिला मुख्यालय के आन्दोलन को हर दिन एक नया मोड़ दिया जाएगा। बार एसोसिएशन ने जो रार छेड़ी है उसको अब आयाम तक पहुंचाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला मुख्यालय कि स्थापना कि मांग को लेकर बैठे अधिवक्ता महेंद्रगढ़ प्रशासन के सुस्त रवैये को लेकर गुरुवार एसडीएम कार्यालय महेन्द्र गढ़ का घेराव करेंगे। बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व प्रधान रहे बीरेंद्र यादव एडवोकेट ने युवा अधिवक्ता सुरेन्द्र निर्बान के क्रांतिकारी कदम को सराहा व उसकी देख रेख के लिए पूरे तीन उनके सानिध्य मे रहने कि घोषणा की।

वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता किरोड़ी लाल यादव ने उपवास व मोन व्रत पर युवा अधिवक्ता को फूल माला पहना उत्साह बढ़ाया। दूसरी तरफ धरना स्थल पर बुधवार भी लोगों का सहयोग व समर्थन अन्य दिनों की तरह जारी रहा। देशराज फौजी पाली, धर्मवीर चिकना टैंट एसोशिएशन महेंद्रगढ़ भी पर पहुंच कर समर्थन दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने टेंट के जिस सामान की जरूरत होगी उसे निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाने कि घोषणा की।

