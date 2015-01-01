पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था:रोशनी के पर्व पर हुड्डा पार्क भी होगा रोशन

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करीब एक माह अंधेरे में था पार्क, भास्कर ने 12 नवंबर के अंक में उठाई थी यह समस्या

रोशनी के पर्व दीपावली पर अब नगर के इकलौते हुड्‌डा पार्क में भी प्रकाश व्यवस्था बनी रहेगी। निगम ने नगरपालिका के आग्रह पर पार्क का कनेक्शन बीती शाम को जोड़ दिया है।

भास्कर ने लोगों की इस समस्या को 12 नवंबर के अंक में प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया जिस पर पालिका प्रशासन ने संज्ञान लेते हुए निगम को पत्र लिख दो माह में बकाया बिल पे करने का आग्रह करते हुए बिना बिजली के पार्क में लोगों को होने वाली परेशानियों के बारे में बताया जिस पर निगम पार्क की बिजली बहाल कर दी।

बता दें कि बिजली निगम का हुड्‌डा पार्क का करीब 7-8 लाख रुपए बकाया बीते करीब एक माह से नगर के हु‌डा पार्क में अंधेरा छाया हुआ था जिस ओर पालिका प्रशासन का कोई ध्यान नहीं था। दीपावली को रोशनी का पर्व कहा जाता है। इस पर्व को लेकर बीते एक एक सप्ताह से शहर का हर कोना लाइटों से जगमग है, वहीं नगर का एकलौता पार्क अंधेरे में दुबका सा नजर आ रहा था।

बिजली के कारण पार्क में अंधेरा ही नहीं अन्य सुविधाओं पर भी काफी असर पड़ रहा था। पार्क में पीने के पानी, पौधों को पानी, घास की कटाई तक नहीं हो पा रही थी। इसके अलावा पार्क में अंधेरे में शरारती तत्वों का भी जमावड़ा रहने लगा था, ऐसे में पार्क में भ्रमण के लिए आने वाली महिलाएं व बच्चों ने भी आना कम कर दिया है।

नगरपालिका की ओर से निगम को लिखे गए पत्र में बताया गया कि चौधरी रणबीर सिंह हुड्र्कड्‌डा का बिजली कनेक्शन बकाया बिल के भुगतान की अदायगी ना करने के कारण कटा हुआ है। जिस कारण पार्क में आने वाले लोग परेशान है। पार्क में सुबह-शाम अंधेरा रहता है। पार्क में सुबह 4 से रात 9 बजे तक खुला रहा है और अब सर्दी का मौसम आ चुका है।

पार्क में घुमने-फिरने आने वाले लोगों को अंधेरे एवं धुंध-फोग के कारण परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वृद्धों के साथ-साथ महिलाओं व बच्चों को काफी परेशानियां रहती है। दीपावली के अवसर पर एवं सर्दी के मौसम का ध्यान में रखते हुए पार्क के बिजली कनेक्शन जनहित में पुन: चालू करने का कष्ट करें। बिजली के बिलों के भुगतान की अदायगी आगामी दो महीने के दौरान नगरपालिका द्वारा कर दी जाएगी।

