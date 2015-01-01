पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:4 नकलची पकड़े तो एक मुन्ना भाई भी पकड़ा

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षार्थियों से मिली पर्चियों के आधार पर केस बनाते फ्लाइंग टीम।
  • बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर जगबीर सिंह के उड़नदस्ते की बड़ी कार्रवाई
  • परीक्षा केंद्र की परीक्षा रद्द करने के अलावा केंद्र को भी किया नारनौल शिफ्ट
  • चरखी दादरी व महेंद्रगढ़ के परीक्षा केंद्रों का किया औचक निरीक्षण

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा संचालित की जा रही है ओपन स्कूल व डीएलएड यानी जेबीटी की परीक्षाओं के दौरान आज बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर जगबीर सिंह के उड़न दस्ते के द्वारा चरखी दादरी वह महेंद्रगढ़ जिले के परीक्षा केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण कर 4 नकलची व एक मुन्ना भाई दबोचा गया तो दूसरी ओर महेंद्रगढ़ शहर के हिंदू वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र की आज भी डीएड द्वितीय वर्ष की परीक्षा रद्द कर परीक्षा केंद्र को नारनौल शिफ्ट किया गया।

इस परीक्षा केंद्र में न केवल नकल की भरमार देखी गई बल्कि अन्य कई अनियमितताएं भी पाई गई। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डॉ जगबीर सिंह के नेतृत्व में उनके उड़न दस्ते के द्वारा यह कार्रवाई की गई बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि परीक्षाओं के नकल रहित संचालन के लिए बोर्ड पूरी तरह कृत संकल्प है इसीलिए विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है ।

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा संचालित की जा रही ओपन स्कूल की पूरक व डीएलएड यानि जेबीटी की परीक्षाओं के दौरान शुक्रवार को महेंद्रगढ़ शहर के एक परीक्षा केंद्र की परीक्षा रद्द की गई।

