निरीक्षण:पकड़े वाहनों का जल्द निपटारा करने के दिए निर्देश

सतनाली मंडी5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
थाने का निरीक्षण करते हुए आईजी विकाश कुमार अरोड़ा।
  • गुरुवार को आईजी विकास अरोड़ा ने सतनाली थाने का किया निरीक्षण

गुरुवार को साउथ रेंज रेवाड़ी के आईजी विकास कुमार अरोड़ा ने सतनाली थाने का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान सतनाली थाने पहुंचे साउथ रेंज रेवाड़ी के आईजी विकास कुमार अरोड़ा को पुलिस गार्द ने सलामी दी। इसके उपरांत पुलिस अधीक्षक चन्द्रमोहन ने बुक्के भेंट करके उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। इस दौरान आईजी ने बारीकी से थाना के भवन आदि का निरीक्षण किया।

इसके उपरांत मुकदमे में पकड़े गए वाहनों व अपराध में प्रयोग वाहनों का रिकार्ड खंगाला ओर जल्द से जल्द इन वाहनों का मुकदमे के बाद निपटारा करने के आदेश दिए। इस मौके पर पुलिस अधीक्षक चन्द्रमोहन व डीएसपी कुशलपाल उनके साथ मौजूद रहे।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि गुरूवार आईजी ने थाने की साफ-सफाई देखने के बाद थाने के रिकार्ड की बारीकी से निरीक्षण किया व रिकार्ड का रखरखाव के बारे में जानकारी ली तथा मदो को चेक किया। इस मौके पर आईजी ने थाना के कर्मचारियों पेंडिंग मुकदमों व परिवादों का निपटारा करने के निर्देश दिए।

दो सप्ताह बाद फिर करूंगा थाने का दौरा
निरीक्षण के दौरान सतनाली थाने पहुंचे आईजी ने कहा कि थाना सतनाली जिले का बहुत पुराना थाना है और इसकी बिल्डिंग भी बहुत पुरानी है। इस दौरान उन्होंने थाने की साफ सफाई के सम्बन्ध में प्रबंधक थाना एसआई आलोक कुमार व स्टाफ को झाड़ लगाई और सफाई को लेकर ना खुश दिखे।

इस दौरान उन्होंने थाना प्रबंधक को फिर से दो हफ्ते बाद दौरा करने की बात कही और कहा कि थाने की साफ सफाई दुरुस्त मिलनी चाहिए फिर से देखने आऊंगा या किसी को भेजूंगा। इसके उपरांत वे पुलिस लाईन नारनौल के लिए रवाना हो गए।

इस मौके पर पुलिस अधीक्षक चन्द्रमोहन ने आई जी को आश्वासन दिया कि जिले में पहले से ही दूसरे जिले व राज्य से लगती सीमा पर नाके लगाकर जवानों को अलर्ट किया हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि अपराधियों पर हमारी पैनी नजर है किसी भी सुरत में अपराधियों को नहीं पनपने देंगे।

