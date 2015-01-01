पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:खरीद से कम सरसों मामले की जांच किसानों तक पहुंची

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों ने तहसील कार्यालय में पहुंचकर किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

सरसों खरीद में हुई धांधली को लेकर जून माह में फर्म पर दर्ज मामले में सिटी पुलिस नारनौल जांच कर रही है। इस मामले में जब पुलिस को तहसील कार्यालय से संबंधित सभी दस्तावेज नहीं मिले तो अब किसानों को अपने-अपने दस्तावेज जमा करवाने को लेकर फोन करने शुरू किए। इससे किसानों में रोष है,

गुरुवार को गांव कोथल खुर्द के किसान इस मामले को लेकर तहसीलदार विजय कुमार से मिले और तहसील कार्यालय द्वारा पुलिस को अधूरे दस्तावेज देने को लेकर अपना रोष जताया। इसके बाद एसडीएम के नाम लिखा एक ज्ञापन किसानों ने उनकी अनुपस्थिति में कार्यालय सहायक को सौंपा।

बता दें कि सचिव एवं कार्यकारी अधिकारी मार्केट कमेटी महेंद्रगढ़ के 12 जून के पत्र क्र. 350 के तहत दिनांक तीन जून को खरीद केंद्र पाली फर्मों के सरसों स्टाॅक की भौतिक जांच की गई तो खरीद केंद्र पर फर्म अजय एंड कंपनी पर मूल्य प्रति क्विंटल 4425 के हिसाब से सरसों कम मिली जिसका अंतर लगभग 2150.30 क्विंटल रहा जिसका मूल्य 9515077.50 रुपए है।

इंचार्ज हरियाणा वेयर हाउस को पाली की रिपोर्ट अनुसार उपरोक्त फर्म के गेट-पासों की आक्सन हो चुकी है तथा बिना बोली का कोई माल मौके पर शेष नहीं है तथा जाे फार्म व आई फार्म जारी किए जा चुके हैं। उपरोक्त फर्मों ने माल नहीं दिया। इनकी तरफ एजेंसी कि कुल 9515077.50 रुपए की सरसों बाकी है जो मौके पर नहीं है। इस मामले में महेंद्रगढ़ पुलिस ने फर्म के खिलाफ धारा 406, 420, 120बी के तहत मामला दर्ज किया था।

डरे किसानाें ने तहसील कार्यालय पहुंच, किया विरोध प्रदर्शन: गांव कोथल खुर्द सरपंच परमजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में किसान नाथाराम, हवासिंह, रामौतार, जितेंद्र, सरदार सिंह, सुबेसिंह, उमराव सिंह, विकास, धर्मेंद्र, कृष्ण कुमार, उर्मीला, लीलाराम, सत्यवीर, राजपाल, राजेश, मनपाल, कर्ण सिंह, जयप्रकाश व पूजा ने गुरुवार को तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी सरसों की फसल सरकारी मूल्य पर मंडी में बेची थी, लेकिन सरकार ने इसमें कुछ गड़बड़ी की आंशका के चलते दर्ज मामले में उनके गांव के करीब 62 किसानों के नाम पुलिस को जांच में दिए हुए हैं।

इस मामले की जांच के लिए एक पत्र थाना महेंद्रगढ़ की तरफ से 4 अगस्त 2020 को तहसील कार्यालय में भेजा गया था लेकिन तहसील कार्यालय की तरफ से कर्मचारियों द्वारा इस मामले में भारी लापरवाही बरती गई। जिसका खामियाजा सभी किसानों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें सिटी थाना नारनौल द्वारा जमीन की रिपोर्ट एवं गिरदावरी की रिपोर्ट लाने को कहा जा रहा है।

इस विषय में तहसीलदार विजय कुमार ने किसानों की समस्या सुनते हुए संबंधित मामले के आईओ से बात की तथा पांच दिन में उक्त किसानों का रिकार्ड जमा करवाने के लिए समय मांगा। इसके बाद उन्होंने संबंधित पटवारियों को पुलिस द्वारा मांगे गए रिकार्ड को तैयार कर सौंपे जाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद किसानों ने एसडीएम विश्राम कुमार मीणा के कार्यालय में भी एक ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए दोषी कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें