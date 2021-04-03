पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:आईटीआई संस्थानों में अब 15 तक ले सकते हैं दाखिले

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कौशल विकास एवं उद्यमिता मंत्रालय भारत सरकार ने दिया एक और अवसर
  • शनिवार को भी क्लास लगा कोर्स पूरा करने के निर्देश

कौशल विकास एवं उद्यमिता मंत्रालय भारत सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी व निजी आईटीआई संस्थानों में प्रशिक्षण के लिए एक और अवसर दिया है। अब प्रार्थी 15 फरवरी तक संस्थानों में रिक्त सीटों पर दाखिले ले सकते हैं। अब दाखिले लेने वाले प्रशिक्षणार्थियों का एक वर्ष का प्रशिक्षण अक्टूबर में समाप्त हो जाएगा।

इस बार आईटीआई संस्थानों में दाखिला प्रक्रिया 5 अगस्त 2020 से शुरू हुए थे। अब तक विभिन्न काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से संस्थानों में दाखिले किए गए। इसके बाद भी सरकारी व निजी स्थानों में 20 से 30 प्रतिशत सीटें रिक्त है। माना जा रहा है कि कोविड को लेकर इस बार आईटीआई संस्थानों में सीटें रिक्त रह गई हैं।

देशभर के संस्थानों द्वारा किए गए आग्रह के बाद कौसल विकास एवं उद्यमिता मंत्रालय भारत सरकार ने दाखिले का एक ओर अवसर दिया है।

पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर होंगे दाखिले: एमडीएस आईटीआई के डायरेक्टर गोपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए पत्र के अनुसार आईटीआई संस्थानों में अब 15 फरवरी तक दाखिले ले सकते हैं। पत्र के अनुसार एक वर्ष का प्रशिक्षण 16 अक्टूबर तक पूरा करवाया जाएगा, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी स्टेट डायरेक्टर की होगी।

प्रशिक्षण पूरा करवाने को लेकर विभाग द्वारा प्रत्येक शनिवार को भी वर्किंग डे के रुप में कक्षाएं लगाने के निर्देश है। प्रशिक्षण के इच्छुक छात्र-छात्राएं संबंधित आईटीआई संस्थानों से संपर्क कर समय रहते दाखिले ले सकते हैं। दाखिले पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर ही होंगे।

