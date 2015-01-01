पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम की समस्या:शहर के सब्जी मंडी रोड पर आधे घंटे से अधिक समय तक रहा जाम

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
मंडी रोड पर जाम में फंसे बाइक सवार व पैदल राहगीर
  • देवउठनी के सावे को लेकर शहर के अन्य मेन बाजारों में भी रही काफी भीड़, बाजारों में कोई रोक-टोक नहीं होने के कारण चौपहिया वाहन बने जाम का मुख्य कारण

देवउठनी के सावे को लेकर शहर के बाजारों में मंगलवार को भी काफी भीड़ रही। सब्जीमंडी रोड पर दोपहर को करीब आधे से पौने घंटे तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रही जहां से पैदल राहगीरों को निकलने के लिए भी जगह नहीं मिल पाई। यही हाल नगर के अन्य बाजारों में देखने को मिला।

बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में जाम व उपर से अधिकांश लोगों द्वारा मास्क का प्रयोग नहीं करना आमजन के लिए खतरे की घंटी मानी जा रही है। पालिका भी एक दिन अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाकर शांत हो गई है।

वैसे तो शहर के बाजारों में अतिक्रमण व बीच रोड पर वाहन खड़े करने से जाम की स्थिति बनती रहती है, परंतु मंगलवार को नगर के बाजारों में जाम अतिक्रमण की बजाय चौपहिया वाहनों की अधिकता के कारण लगता रहा। लोग खरीदारी के लिए अपने वाहनों को सीधे एक बाजार से दूसरे बाजारों में घूमते नजर आए। थोड़ा सा जाम लगते ही वहां वाहनों की कतार लग जाने तथा उपर से बाइक चालकों द्वारा पहले निकालने के चक्कर में बाजार दिनभर जाम की चपेट में रहा।

सब्जी मंडी के पास रहा आधे घंटे से अधिक जाम

शहर का सब्जी मंडी रोड काफी व्यस्त मार्ग है। मंडी के अंदर आने-जाने वाहन भी इसी रोड से आवागमन करते हैं। ऐसे में इस मार्ग पर वाहनों की अधिकता के चलते दिनभर जाम रहा। दोपहर बाद 1.45 से 2.25 तक रोड पूरी तरह से जाम रहा।

वाहनों के हार्न से होने वाले काफी शौर-गुल के बीच कुछ जागरुक लोगों की पहल से वाहनों को कुछ व्यवस्थित करते हुए वाहनों के आवागमन के लिए रास्ता बनाते नजर आए। इसी प्रकार से नगर के किलारोड से अंबेडकर चौक, शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स, रेलवे रोड तथा माता मसानी चौक के पास जाम के कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

अस्थाई पार्किंग का प्रयोग करें तो नहीं होगी जाम की स्थिति
कहने को तो स्थानीय प्रशासन ने नगर में दो-तीन जगह अस्थाई पार्किंग के लिए निर्धारित की हुई है। बाजारों में नो पार्किंग के बोर्ड भी लगाए हुए हैं, परंतु उनका पालन करवाने में स्थानीय प्रशासन सुस्त नजर आ रहा है। सभी अस्थाई पार्किंग खाली पड़ी रहती है। नो पार्किंग जोन के साथ-साथ मेन बाजारों में वाहन खड़े हो रहे हैं जो आम लोगों के लिए बड़ी परेशानी का कारण बन रहे हैं।

क्षेत्र के लोगों ने मांग की है कि दीपावली की तरह विवाहोत्सव के सीजन के दौरान भी मेन बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों पर रोक लगाई जाए तथा पुलिस व प्रशासन को मिलकर बाजारों में अतिक्रमण व रोड पर खड़े होने वाले वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए ताकि लोग अपनी पसंद की दुकानों तक पहुंचकर खरीददारी कर सके।

