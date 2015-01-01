पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्री परेशान:अटेली में निर्धारित समय पर नहीं आ रही कनीना रूट की बसें

मंडी अटेलीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोविड अनलॉक के बाद जिले में अनेक रूटों पर बसों का संचालन शुरू हो गया है। अटेली बस स्टैंड से कनीना, बहरोड़, महेंद्रगढ़ व रेवाड़ी तथा नारनौल की ओर बसों का आवागमन होता है। अटेली बस स्टैंड से कनीना, बहरोड़, महेंद्रगढ़ से बसें बनकर चलती हैं, लेकिन कनीना की ओर जाने वाली बसे निर्धारित समय व बस स्टैंड से नहीं चलने के कारण यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी हाे रही है और वे अपने गंतव्य पर ठीक समय से नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार अटेली स्टैंड से कनीना की ओर 3 बसाें का आवागमन हाेता है। इन बसों का निर्धारित समय है लेकिन समय पर नहीं चलने तथा बस स्टैंड परिसर में न आकर अटेली के चौक से ही कनीना की ओर चली जाती है।

दूसरी ओर बस स्टैंड इंचार्ज राजपाल ने बताया कि कनीना की तरफ चलने वाली बसों के ड्राइवर व कंडक्टर को इस बारे में अनेक बारे में शिकायत की जा चुकी है, लेकिन उसका इन पर असर नहीं पड़ रहा हैं। इस बारे में नारनौल स्थित रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक को भी सूचित कर दिया है।

