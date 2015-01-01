पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुरस्कार:कौशिक को मेलबोर्न आस्ट्रेलिया से ऑनलाइन दिया गया सम्मान

महेन्द्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
हरियाणा कला परिषद चंड़ीगढ़ के निदेशक व खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम विभाग की राज्य स्तरीय सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों के नोडल अधिकारी के पद पर रहते हुए हरियाणा की संस्कृति को राष्ट्रीय मानचित्र पर पहचान दिलाने वाले महेंद्रगढ़ निवासी अनिल कौशिक को मेलबोर्न आस्ट्रेलिया में कला सम्मान से सम्मानित किया गया।

उनको ये सम्मान बोल हरियाणा ऑनलाइन रेडियो की मेलबोर्न शाखा द्वारा अपने स्थापना दिवस पर ऑन लाइन प्रदान किया गया। सम्मान के साथ उन्हें 500 यूएस डॉलर भी प्रदान किए गए। उनको ये सम्मान संस्था के निदेशक मनु परास्र द्वारा प्रदान किया गया।

स्मरण रहे कि बोल हरियाणा ऑन लाइन रेडियो की मेलबोर्न आस्ट्रेलिया की शाखा द्वारा प्रति वर्ष हरियाणा प्रदेष के एक रंगकर्मी को ये सम्मान प्रदान किया जाता हैं। मिलने पर हरियाणा सरकार के अनेक आला अधिकारियों ने उनकी इस उपलब्धि पर बधाई दी।

फरीदाबाद मंडल के पुलिस आयुक्त ओपी सिंह, जिला उपायुक्त अजय कुमार, जगदीप सिंह, आईएएस अधिकारी धर्मवीर सिंह, महेश्वर शर्मा, खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम विभाग के निदेशक एसएस फुलिया, आरपीएस ग्रुप के फाउंडर निदेशक ओपी यादव, जिला खेल अधिकारी परसराम सहित अनेक अधिकारियों ने कौशिक को बधाई दी।

