पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व:कोविड-19 के चलते गायब बाजारों की रौनक दीपावली पर काफी उत्साह के साथ लौटी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में दीपावली पर्व को लेकर दिनभर काफी चहल-पहल रही। प्रत्येक बाजार में काफी भीड़ रही। पुलिस भी सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से हर चौराहे व बाजारों में तैनात रही। बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों पर पूरी तरह से बंद रहा। कोरोना महामारी को लेकर गायब बाजारों की रौनक दीपावली पर्व पर काफी उत्साह के साथ लौटती नजर आई। बाजार में प्रत्येक प्रतिष्ठान सजे हुए नजर आए। अन्य प्रतिष्ठानों के साथ-साथ फल व मिष्ठानों की दुकानें भी सजी नजर आई। इस बार अधिकांश प्रतिष्ठानों पर मिठाइयां खुले फड़ की बजाय शो केसों में रखी नजर आई।

शाम के समय घरों में हुआ पूजन

छोटी दीपावली पर लोगों ने शाम के समय पूजन किया। दीपावली के पांच दिनों के त्योहार में यह धनतेरस के बाद मनाया जाता है। हालांकि इस बार दोनों साथ में ही मनाए गए हैं। घर के बाहर दीपक जलाकर छोटी दीपावली मनाई गई। मान्यता है कि इस दिन यम की पूजा करने से अकाल मृत्‍यु का खतरा टल जाता है।

लगातार दूसरे दिन रही भारी भीड़, पैदल निकलना भी रहा मुश्किल

बाजारों में गुरुवार को धनतेरस के पर्व को लेकर भारी भीड़ रही, वहीं शुक्रवार को छोटी दीपावली पर भी बाजारों में भीड़ के कारण रौनक छाई रही। भीड़ के कारण बाजारों में पैदल निकलना भी दूभर रहा। सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ सब्जीमंडी रोड, शॉपिंग कॉम्पलैक्स, सिनेमा रोड, किलारोड तथा सर्राफा बाजार में रही। बाजारों में लोगों ने जमकर खरीददारी की, वहीं व्यापारियों ने भी स्टालों पर आवाज लगा-लगाकर खूब चांदी कूटी।

लोग अन्य जरूरत का सामान खरीदने के साथ-साथ सजावटी, दीपावली पूजन, मिट्‌टी के दीपक, सिनरी सहित अन्य सामान की खरीददारी भी करते नजर आए। लगातार दूसरे दिन बर्तनों के साथ-साथ सर्राफा बाजार में भी अच्छी खरीददारी चली। दुपहिया व चौपहिया वाहनों के प्रतिष्ठानों पर भी लोगों की भीड़ नजर आई। बाजारों में फल व मिष्ठानों की दुकानें भी सजी नहर आई। वहीं इस बार मिष्ठान फड़ की बजाय शो केसों में सजे नजर आए जिसकी लोगों ने भी सराहना की। क्योंकि इससे पूर्व लोग मिठाइयों को फड़ बनाकर खुले में रखते थे जिसे खरीदने व खाने में जागरुक लोग परहेज करते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें