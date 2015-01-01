पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास की धीमी रफ्तार:साढ़े चार साल की अवधि में महज रेलवे रोड का ही निर्माण करवा पाई महेंद्रगढ़ नगर पालिका

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • पैचवर्क व अन्य छोटे-मोटे कार्यों के अलावा कुछ नहीं दे पाई शहरी सरकार, प्रबुद्धजन बोले- कार्यकाल के शेष 6 माह भी निकालेंगे जैसे-तैसे

अक्सर सुनने में आता है कि ग्रांट नहीं होने के कारण विकास कार्य नहीं हो पा रहे हैं? परंतु महेंद्रगढ़ में इसके विपरीत पालिका के पास ग्रांट है बावजूद विकास का माहौल नहीं है। शहर में करीब साढे चार वर्षों में विकास के नाम पर महज नगर के रेलवे रोड का ही निर्माण हुआ है।

अन्य पैचवर्क व छोटे कार्यों के अलावा शहर विकास से महरुम रहा है। इसका कारण चाहे शहरी सरकार का आपसी मनमुटाव हो, चाहे सरकार व जिला प्रशासन की उदासीनता, बस खामियाजा पूरे शहरवासियों को ही भुगतना पड़ रहा है। यदि नगरपालिका के हाउस की अगर एक ओर ऐसी पारी आई तो महेंद्रगढ़ शहर विकास के मामले में कई दशकों पीछे चला जाएगा।

अब तो यहां के लोगों को शहरी सरकार के आगामी छह माह बीत जाने का ही इंतजार है। बता दें कि वर्ष 2016 का करीब आधा समय बीतने के बाद शहरी सरकार का गठन हुआ था। पहली बार युवा व पढ़े लिखे युवाओं के आगे आने से लगा था कि शहर की सूरत बदलेगी। परंतु शहर के भाग्य में कुछ ओर ही लिखा था। शहरी सरकार गठन के कुछ दिन बाद ही प्रधान व पार्षदों के बीच मनमुटाव व आपसी खींचतान नजर आने लगी।

वर्ष 2017 में करीब 70-80 लाख रुपए से जर्जर रेलवे रोड का निर्माण कार्य अवश्य शुरु हुआ जो भी करीब दो वर्ष में पूरा हो पाया था। इसके बाद पैचवर्क व अन्य छोटे-मोटे कार्यों के अलावा शहरी सरकार शहर को कुछ नहीं दे पाई। नगर के रेलवे रोड को छोड़ दें तो शहर के अन्य सभी मेन मार्ग इतने जर्जर है कि जिन पर एक पूरा अध्याय लिखा जा सकता है क्योंकि मार्ग इतने जर्जर है कि गड्ढों में रोड नजर आ रहे हैं तथा कई दशकों पहले बने रोड भी गड्ढों के अंदर से झांक कर शहर की दुर्दशा का जायजा लेते महसूस हो रहे हैं।

पालिका के पास विकास के लिए ग्रांट परंतु विकास का नहीं बन पा रहा माहौल

अक्सर विभागों के पास सुनने में आता है कि विकास कार्यों के लिए ग्रांट नहीं आई है। परंतु महेंद्रगढ़ नगरपालिका ग्रांट से परिपूर्ण है। माना जा रहा है कि पालिका के खाते में करीब 20-22 लाख रुपए हैं। परंतु यहां विकास का माहौल नहीं बन पा रहा है। शहरी सरकार शहर के विकास को दांव पर लगाए हुए हैं। सामाजिक व धार्मिक संगठन भी शहरी सरकार के बीच तालमेल बनाने का प्रयास कर चुके हैं। बावजूद इसके मनमुटाव का माहौल समाप्त नहीं हो पाया है।

स्थानीय लोग खफा, कहा- प्रशासन मौन रहकर यहां के लोगों की परीक्षा लेता आ रहा है

शहर के प्रबुद्धजनों का कहना है कि जब शहरी सरकार के मनमुटाव को लेकर शहर का विकास रुका है तो सरकार व प्रशासन की ओर से कोई कारगर कदम उठाए जाने चाहिए थे। या तो मनमुटाव को दूर करवाने का पूरा प्रयास होना चाहिए था या फिर अन्य कोई बीच का रास्ता निकालकर शहर के रुके विकास के कार्यों को करवाया जाना चाहिए था परंतु सरकार व उच्च प्रशासन इन पर मौन रहकर यहां के लोगों की परीक्षा लेता आ रहा है।

पालिका में स्थाई रुप से अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति न करके यहां के लोगों को ओर तंग होने पर मजबूर किया जा रहा है। शहर के प्रबुद्धजनों ने कहा कि वर्तमान शहरी सरकार के शेष करीब 6 माह ओर जैसे-तैसे करके निकालेंगे।

