आस्था:तुलसी-शालिग्राम का विवाह कराने से दांपत्य जीवन में बढ़ती है सुख-समृद्धि

अगर आपकी कुंडली में गुरु ग्रह का दोष है जिसके कारण आपकी शादी और भाग्य जैसी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है और यदि आपके अनुकुल स्थितियां होते हुए भी आपके विवाह में समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है तो 25 नवंबर यानि आज का दिन आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है।

उक्त जानकारी देते ज्योतिर्विद पं. कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि 25 नवम्बर को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन तुलसी विवाह का आयोजन किया जाता है क्योंकि मान्यतानुसार इसके आयोजन से कुंडली में गुरु ग्रह के दोष दूर होते हैं और विवाह में उत्पन्न समस्या भी दूर होती है।

तुलसी पत्र के बिना नहीं होते पूर्ण कार्य

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि तुलसी जितनी धार्मिक मान्यता किसी भी पेड़-पौधे की नहीं है, अत: तुलसी का पौधा घर में जरूर होना चाहिए। मान्यता है कि इस पौधे में साक्षात मां लक्ष्मी का वास होता है। इसके घर में होने से कंगाली दूर होती है। साथ ही इसे लगाने से घर में नकारात्मक ऊर्जा प्रवेश नहीं कर पाती।

उन्होंने बताया कि तुलसी के गमले में दूसरा कोई पौधा न लगाएं और तुलसी हमेशा घर के पूर्व या उत्तर दिशा में लगाएं तथा वास्तु के अनुसार, घर के दक्षिण भाग को छोड़कर कहीं भी तुलसी का पौधा लगाया जा सकता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि तुलसी पत्र चढाएं बिना शालिग्राम का पूजन नहीं होता और मान्यतानुसार विष्णु भगवान को चढाएं श्राद्ध भोजन में, देव प्रसाद, चरणामृत, पंचामृत में तुलसी पत्र होना आवश्यक है अन्यथा वह प्रसाद भोग देवताओं को लगता नहीं है।

विवाह के पश्चात वृंदा ही कहलाई तुलसी

तुलसी विवाह के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए शर्मा ने बताया कि असुराधिपति जलंधर अत्यंत क्रूर दैत्य था। अपनी पत्नी वृंदा के तपोबल के कारण वह अजेय बना हुआ था। जब प्रजा ने जलंधर के अत्याचार से त्रस्त होकर भगवान विष्णु की शरण ली तो भगवान ने सभी के कल्याण के लिए छल का सहारा लिया। उन्होंने वृंदा के तप को खंडित कर दिया जिससे जलंधर युद्ध में मारा गया।

वृंदा को जब यह पता लगा कि भगवान विष्णु ने उसके साथ छल किया है तो उसने भगवान को श्राप दे दिया जिससे भगवान पत्थर के बन गए। अंततोगत्वा भगवान विष्णु ने वृंदा से विवाह किया और फिर श्राप से मुक्त हुए। विवाह के पश्चात वृंदा ही तुलसी कहलाई।

लक्ष्मी होती है प्रसन्न
​​​​​​​शर्मा ने बताया कि श्री हरि की अराधना से लक्ष्मी शीघ्र प्रसन्न होती है। वहीं श्री हरि धर्म,अर्थ, काम को सफल करते हुए कष्टों से मुक्त करके मोक्ष भी प्रदान करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस दिन जमीन पर आटे व गेहूं से देव बनाया जाता है और रात्रि के समय विधि-विधान से तुलसी-शालिग्राम का विवाह भव्य मंडप के नीचे करवाना अखंड सौभाग्य का कारक है।

