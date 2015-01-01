पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:भारतीय शिक्षा नीति को उच्च शिक्षा नीति में बदलने में मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद का अहम योगदान

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के अवसर पर शिक्षण संस्थानों में विशेष कार्यक्रम

हरियाणा केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय महेंद्रगढ़ में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के अवसर पर बुधवार को विशेष ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। विश्वविद्यालय की शिक्षा पीठ व छात्र कल्याण अधिष्ठाता कार्यालय द्वारा आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में हरियाणा केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. आर.सी. कुहाड़ मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित रहे।

कुलपति प्रो. आर.सी. कुहाड़ ने सभी प्रतिभागियों व अतिथियों को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी और बताया कि यह दिवस भारत के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, प्रसिद्ध शिक्षाविद् एवं स्वतंत्र भारत के प्रथम शिक्षामंत्री और ‘भारत रत्न’ से सम्मानित मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद की स्मृति में मनाया जाता है। वैधानिक रूप से राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस का प्रारम्भ 11 नवम्बर, 2008 से किया गया है।

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के विषय में संबोधित करते हुए प्रो. आर.सी. कुहाड़ ने कहा कि समाज सेवक और स्वतंत्रता सेनानी मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद ने भारत की शिक्षा नीति को उच्च शिक्षा नीति में बदलने पर काफी काम किया। मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद ने भारत में शिक्षा नीति और राष्ट्र निर्माण में अतुलनीय योगदान दिया। 1992 में उन्हें भारत रत्न से भी नवाजा गया था।

भारत की आजादी के बाद मौलाना अबुल कलाम ने विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग की स्थापना की थी। अबुल कलाम आजाद की जयंती के दिन 11 नवंबर को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस वर्ष राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस 2020 की थीम कौशल जागरूकता और सशक्तिकरण रखी गई है जोकि आज के समय के हिसाब से प्रासंगिक है।

कुलपति ने इस अवसर पर बताया कि हरियाणा केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय नई शिक्षा नीति को लागू करने की दिशा में प्रयासरत है और इसके लिए विशेष टॉस्क फोर्स का गठन कर इस दिशा में जमीनी स्तर पर कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है।

इससे पूर्व शिक्षा पीठ की प्रो. सारिका शर्मा ने स्वागत भाषण देते हुए कार्यक्रम में ऑनलाइन माध्यम से उपस्थित सभी प्रतिभागियों, शिक्षकों व अतिथियों का अभिनन्दन किया। इस अवसर पर विश्वविद्यालय के अनुसंधान अधिष्ठाता प्रो. सतीश कुमार, शैक्षणिक अधिष्ठाता प्रो. संजीव कुमार्र, छात्र कल्याण अधिष्ठाता प्रो. राजेश गुप्ता व व्यावसायिक एवं प्रबंधन अध्ययन पीठ के अधिष्ठाता डॉ. आनन्द शर्मा ने भी राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के महत्त्व पर अपने विचार व्यक्त किए।

साथ ही इस अवसर पर विश्वविद्यालय के विद्यार्थियों ने गायन के माध्यम से सभी का ध्यान अपनी ओर आकृष्ट किया। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन डॉ. दिनेश चहल ने प्रस्तुत किया।

जन्मदिन पर मौलाना अबुल कलाम को किया याद

नारनौल. राजकीय महिला महाविद्यालय में बुधवार को मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद का जन्मदिन राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया। इस दाैरान सेमीनार भी हुआ जिसकी अध्यक्षता कार्यकारी प्राचार्य ज्ञानचंद राणा ने की। मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद के जीवन के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि हमें उनसे प्ररेणा लेते हुए शिक्षा का प्रचार-प्रसार और अधिक करना चाहिए।

मंच संचालन प्रो अंजू रानी ने किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. आरपी सिंह, डॉ. यशपाल, प्रो. शर्मिला यादव, प्रो. सुनील, प्रो. सुमन यादव एवं प्रो. शर्मिला ने शिक्षा के उद्देश्य एवं प्रसार के बारे में अपने अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। छात्रा पायल शर्मा ने भी अपने विचार रखे। सेमीनार में महाविद्यालय का स्टाफ व छात्राएं उपस्थित थीं।

