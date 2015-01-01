पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौंपा ज्ञापन:कपास खरीद केन्द्र महेंद्रगढ़ में बनाए जाने की मांग को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ शहर में कपास खरीद केन्द्र बनाने को लेकर सोमवार को विभिन्न ग्राम पंचायतों व सामाजिक संगठन के लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम लिखा एक ज्ञापन अधीक्षक सुदेश पुनिया व तहसीलदार विजय कुमार को सौंपा। इस दौरान ग्राम पंचायतों व सामाजिक संगठनों के लोगों ने क्षेत्र के किसानों की समस्या को देखते हुए शीघ्र कपास खरीद केंद्र शुरू किए जाने की मांग की।

कपास बेचने के लिए जाना पड़ रहा हैं 60 किलोमीटर दूर :

क्षेत्र में सरकार द्वारा कपास के लिए बनाए गए खरीद केन्द्र महेंद्रगढ़ शहर से काफी दूर है। सोमवार को ग्राम पंचायत सुरजनवास, मेघनवास, बवानियां, गागड़वास, बचीनी, चीतलांग, देवास सहित सामाजिक संगठनों के लोगों ने बताया कि महेंद्रगढ़ में कपास खरीद का केंद्र नहीं बनाए जाने से क्षेत्र के किसानों को कपास की बिक्री के लिए लगभग 60 किलोमीटर दूर नारनौल व अटेली जाना पड़ रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सतनाली ब्लॉक के गांव श्यामपुरा की दूरी नारनौल से 60 किलोमीटर है, वहीं कनीना ब्लॉक के स्याणा व नौताना की भी दूरी नारनौल से लगभग 65 किलोमीटर है।

