ओपन काउंसलिंग के तहत मेरिट लिस्ट:कॉलेजों में आज जारी होगी ओपन काउंसलिंग के तहत मेरिट लिस्ट, पीजी कॉलेज में एक दिन देरी से

महेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • मेरिट सूची में चयनित छात्र-छात्राएं डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के बाद ही जमा करवाएंगे फीस

कॉलेजों में ओपन काउंसलिंग के लिए आवेदन की तिथि समाप्त होने के बाद उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने वेटिंग सूची जारी कर दी है।

इसी आधार पर कॉलेज आज अपनी ओपन मैरिट सूची जारी करेंगे। इसके अलावा यूजी में द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के बच्चों को भी उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने अपनी फीस जमा करवाने को लेकर 5 नवंबर तक का समय दे दिया है। यूजी की कक्षाएं 2 नवंबर से शुरु होगी परंतु अभी यह तय नहीं हैं कि कक्षाएं ऑनलाइन होगी या ऑफ लाइन चलेंगी। महिला कॉलेज के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. करण सिंह ने बताया कि उनके कॉलेज में ओपन काउंसलिंग के तहत मैरिट सूची आज सुबह 10 बजे जारी होगी जो कॉलेज प्रांगण में चस्पा करने के साथ-साथ कॉलेज की वेबसाइट पर भी होगी। सूची में चयनित छात्राएं बुधवार से ही कॉलेज में अपने डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन करवाकर

