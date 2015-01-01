पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अग्निकांड:लाखों की कड़बी हुई राख, समय रहते फायर ब्रिगेड पहुंच जाती तो नहीं होता ज्यादा नुकसान

सतनाली मंडी3 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रैक्टर व स्प्रे मशीन लेकर पहुंचे किसानों व ग्रामीणों की कोशिश के बावजूद नहीं पाया जा सका आग पर काबू
  • नांवा गोशाला परिसर में रखी 15 हजार मण कड़बी में लगी आग

गांव नांवा स्थित बाबा समताई नाथ गौशाला में रखी कड़बी में अज्ञात कारणों से लगी आग से लगभग 15 हजार मण से ज्यादा कड़बी जलकर राख हो गई। आग लगने की सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड को दी गई और सरपंच नांवा कृष्ण सिंह तंवर, खुफिया विभाग के कर्मचारी, नांवा गौशाला कर्मचारी, पदाधिकारियों सहित अनेक ग्रामवासी भी मौके पर पहुंचे आग बुझाने के प्रयासों में जुट गए।

इसके अलावा सूचना मिलने पर खेतों से किसान अपने ट्रैक्टर व स्प्रे मशीन आदि लेकर गौशाला में पहुंच गए और आग बुझाने में जुट गए, लेकिन आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका। वहीं आग लगने के लगभग एक घंटे बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की एक गाड़ी नांवा गौशाला पहुंची और आग बुझाने के प्रयास में जुट गई, लेकिन तब तक लाखों रुपए की कड़बी जलकर राख हो चुकी थी। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया।

लोगों ने बताया कि अगर समय रहते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी आ जाती तो नुकसान का आंकलन कम हो सकता था। उन्होंने बताया कि सतनाली ब्लॉक में जब भी आगजनी की घटनाएं आदि हो जाती है तो महेन्द्रगढ़, नारनौल या दादरी आदि से फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़िया आती है। ऐसे में उन्हें पहुंचने में देरी हो जाती है और तब तक सब कुछ जलकर राख हो जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि बार-बार मांग के बावजूद भी सतनाली में फायर स्टेशन स्थापित नहीं किया गया है जिसके कारण अागजनी की घटनाएं होने पर गाड़ियाें के पहुंचने से पहले ही सारा सामान जल कर राख हो जाता है।

ये था मामला:

नांवा गौशाला सचिव हरिओम खेड़िया ने बताया वे सरपंच नांवा कृष्ण सिंह तंवर के साथ गाेवंश के लिए अनुदान आदि इकट्ठा करने के लिए जा रहे थे कि उन्हें सूचना मिली कि गौशाला में रखी कड़बी में आग लग गई है। आगजनी की सूचना मिलने के उपरांत उन्होंने फायर बिग्रेड, पुलिस आदि को आगजनी की जानकारी दी और गौशाला में पहुंच गए।

इसके अलावा सरपंच कृष्ण सिंह तंवर द्वारा एसडीएम महेंद्रगढ़ को गौशाला में आगजनी की घटना की जानकारी दी गई। गौशाला में आगजनी की सूचना मिलने पर अनेक ग्रामवासी व खेतों से किसान अपने ट्रैक्टर व स्प्रे मशीन आदि लेकर पहुंच गए और आग बुझाने के प्रयास में जुट गए।

आगजनी के लगभग 1 घटे बाद पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी आग बुझाने मे जुट गई, लेकिन तब तक कड़बी जलकर राख हो चुकी थी। आगजनी में लगभग 15 हजार मण से ज्यादा कड़बी जलकर राख हो गई। जिससे गौशाला को लगभग 20 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का नुकसान हो गया।

800 गोवंशों के चारे की समस्या हुई उत्पन्न
हरियाणा गाेसेवा आयोग के सदस्य व नांवा गौशाला सचिव हरिओम खेड़िया ने बताया कि नांवा गौशाला में लगभग 800 गाेवंश है। जिनके लिए अप्रैल 2021 तक का चारे के प्रबंध के लिए कड़बी इकट्ठी कर रखी थी। उन्होंने बताया कि वे सरपंच नांवा के साथ गौवंशों के अनुदान आदि इकट्ठा करने के लिए जा रहे थे कि उन्हें सूचना मिली की गौशाला में रखी कड़बी में आग लग गई है।

आगजनी की सूचना मिलने पर वे गौशाला पहुंच और फायर ब्रिगेड आदि को घटना की सूचना दी और आग बुझाने में जुट गए। आगजनी की घटना से गौशाला में रखी 20 लाख रुपए की लागत से ज्यादा की कड़बी जलकर राख हो गई है।

सरपचं नांवा कृष्ण सिंह तंवर ने बताया कि गाेवंशों के लिए इस बार का लगभग कड़बी आ चुकी थी और कड़बी की गई थी, लेकिन आग लगने के कारण कड़बी जलकर राख हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि कड़बी जलने के कारण गाेवंशों के लिए चारे की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है।

उन्होंने प्रशासन सहित प्रदेश सरकार से आर्थिक सहायता देने की गुहार लगाई है ताकि गाेवंश भूखे न रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि आगजनी की घटना के बारे में एसडीएम सहित विभिन्न प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को मामले से अवगत करवा कर गौशाला को अतिशीघ्र चारे हेतु आर्थिक सहायता राशि उपलब्ध करवाए जाने की मांग की गई है।

आग बुझाने के लिए गाड़ी में पानी पड़ा कम
आग बुझाने के लिए नांवा गौशाला पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी में पानी कम पड़ गया और उनमें पुन: रिफिलिंग करवाई गई तथा कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। इससे पूर्व ग्रामीणों व किसानों ने ट्रेक्टर व स्प्रे मशीन आदि के सहयोग से आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका और कड़बी जलकर राख हो गई।

