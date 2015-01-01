पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महेंद्रगढ़ के साथ दुर्व्यवहार:विधायक नैतिकता के आधार पर दे इस्तीफा : कुलदीप यादव

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में जिला मुख्यालय की मांग उठाने वाले सरताज ग्रुप के पीआरओ कुलदीप यादव ने कहा कि सरकार व जनप्रतिनिधि लगातार महेंद्रगढ़ के साथ दुर्व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। कुछ दिन पहले हमारे जनप्रतिनिधि विधायक लगातार वीडियो जारी करके जनता को गुमराह कर रहे थे कि महेंद्रगढ़ जिला बना रहेगा व मुख्यालय भी महेंद्रगढ़ ही आएगा।

अभी हाल ही में सरकार द्वारा जारी पत्र में जिला बदलने के लिए सुझाव मांगे गए हंै। अगर विधायक सच्चे है तो ये सुझाव क्यो मांगे जा रहें हैं यह जगजाहिर है कि हमारे विधायक साहब अपनी कमजोरी छिपाने के लिए झूठ पर झूठ बोल रहे हैं।

विधायक अगर महेंद्रगढ़ हक ओर अधिकार की लड़ाई नहीं लड़ सकते तो उनको नैतिकता के आधार पर इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।

