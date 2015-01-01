पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:वरिष्ठ नागरिकों की उपेक्षा एवं परित्याग एक संगीन अपराध है : विश्राम कुमार

महेंद्रगढ़37 मिनट पहले
वरिष्ठ नागरिकों की उपेक्षा एवं परित्याग एक संगीन अपराध है। ऐसा करने वाले के खिलाफ सजा वह जुर्माना दोनों का प्रावधान है। वरिष्ठ नागरिक ट्रिब्यूनल यह सुनिश्चित करे कि वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को हर हाल में न्याय मिले।

यह बात बुधवार को एसडीएम विश्राम कुमार मीणा ने अपने कार्यालय में समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा पुनर्गठित सब-डिवीजनल भरण-पोषण ट्रिब्यूनल की बैठक में कही। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बैठक का मुख्य उद्देश्य वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को भरण-पोषण एवं कल्याण अधिनियम-2007 के बारे में जागरूक करना है। वरिष्ठ नागरिक ट्रिब्यूनल भरण-पोषण एवं कल्याण अधिनियम 2007 के तहत कार्य करेगी। भारत सरकार का एक अधिनियम है जो वृद्ध व्यक्तियों एवं माता-पिता के भरण-पोषण एवं देखरेख की एक प्रभावी व्यवस्था करती है। इसका विधेयक सामाजिक न्याय एवं सशक्तीकरण मंत्रालय द्वारा लाया गया था। इसमें वे अभिभावक और वरिष्ठ नागरिक जो कि अपने आय अथवा अपनी संपत्ति के द्वारा होने वाली आय से अपना भरण पोषण करने में असमर्थ है, वे अपने व्यस्क बच्चों अथवा संबंधितों से भरण पोषण प्राप्त करने के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक वरिष्ठ नागरिक जो 60 वर्ष या उससे अधिक आयु का है, वह अपने संबंधितों से भी भरणपोषण की मांग कर सकता है, जिनका उनकी सम्पत्ति पर स्वामित्व है अथवा जो कि उनकी संपत्ति के उत्तराधिकारी हो सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि वरिष्ठ नागरिकों की उपेक्षा एवं परित्याग एक संगीन अपराध है। ऐसा करने वाले के खिलाफ सजा वह जुर्माना दोनों का प्रावधान है। इसके तहत 5000 रुपए का जुर्माना या तीन माह की सजा या दोनों हो सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि संबंधित उपमंडल क्षेत्र में इस ट्रिब्यूनल के अध्यक्ष संबंधित एसडीएम होते हैं। इसके अलावा एक नॉन ऑफिशियल मेंबर होता है। महेंद्रगढ़ में नोन आफिशियल मेंबर दयाशंकर तिवाडी व बलबीर सिंह एडवोकेट हैं।

