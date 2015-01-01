पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस को दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी:एक माह बीतने के बाद भी हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिकअप चालक का मामला गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो करेंगे आंदोलन

पिकअप चालक अशोक कुमार की मौत के मामले में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर परिजन मंगलवार को सदर थाना प्रभारी से मिले तथा पुलिस प्रशासन को चेताया कि यदि 10 दिन में हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो वे सड़कों पर उतरकर आंदोलन करने को मजबूर होंगे। थाने में पहुंचे कृष्ण, रतन, विक्रम, मनीष, मनोज कुमार, साहिल, धीरज, पवन, प्रेमप्रकाश, कालू आदि ने बताया कि बहते 9 अक्टूबर को पिकअप चालक अशोक की हत्या कर दी थी।

इस मामले में पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाते हुए आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन दया था। परंतु एक माह बीत जाने के बाद भी पुलिस द्वारा मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं किया जाना आरोपियों से मिलीभगत को दर्शाता है।

सीएम विंडो पर भी लगा चुके हैं शिकायत

मृतक के परिजन न्याय की गुहार लगाते हुए एक शिकायत बीते सप्ताह सीएम विंडो पर भी लगा चुके हैं। पुलिस का आरोपियों से साज-बाज होने का आरोप लगाते हुए डाबला निवासी रतन सिंह हालआबाद महेंद्रगढ़ ने शिकायत में बताया था कि उसका भाई अशोक पिकअप चलाता था। बीते 9 अक्टूबर देर शाम करीब 8-9 बजे गाड़ी में सब्जी भरकर सालोदड़ा से दादरी जा रहे थे। इस दौरान उनके साथ सालोदड़ा निवासी देवेन्द्र, अशोक तथा सुरेश भी थे।

रात करीब 12 बजे के आसपास शनि मंदिर गुलावला के पास पहुंचा तो यहां गाड़ी में उसके साथ आए उक्त लोगों ने उसकी गाड़ी के सीसे व आगे के पट्टे तोड़कर उसके भाई का मर्डर किया है। परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि आरोपी पुलिस से मिलकर मर्डर को हादसे में बदलना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने शिकायत में मुख्यमंत्री से न्याय की गुहार लगाते हुए आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें