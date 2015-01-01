पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ समारोह:बार के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों को दिलाई शपथ

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान को प्रमाण पत्र देते चुनाव अधिकारी एडवोकेट सतीश और राजबीर।
  • बीते वर्ष फैमिली कोर्ट मिला, अब एडीजे कोर्ट के लिए प्रयास करें बार : जज हिमांशु सिंह

बार एसोसिएशन महेंद्रगढ़ के प्रांगण में मंगलवार को नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह आयोजित हुआ जिसमें चुनाव अधिकारी ने सभी पदाधिकारियों को शपथ दिलाई। कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ पर मुख्यातिथि विधायक राव दानसिंह थे। जज हिमांशु सिंह, ज्योति मेहरा तथा मोहम्मद इंतियाजखान विशेष रुप से उपस्थित रहे।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान पीओ सतीश यादव तथा एपीओ राजबीर यादव ने बार के नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान अजीत यादव, उप प्रधान धर्मवीर यादव, सचिव संदीप शर्मा, सह सचिव सुबोध शर्मा तथा कोषाध्यक्ष अमित यादव को उनके पद व गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलवाई।

इस मौके पर मुख्यातिथि विधायक राव दानसिंह ने बार के नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान व अन्य सभी पदाधिकारियों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि अधिवक्ताओं का काम बड़ा ही जिम्मेदारी भरा है। राव दान सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार महेंद्रगढ़ जिले का नाम बदलकर नारनौल करने की तैयारी में थी।

बार एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों से अपील है कि अपने हक की लड़ाई को लड़ें और महेंद्रगढ़ के साथ जो रोड और विकास को लेकर भेदभाव किया जा रहा है उसका विरोध करें। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में किए गए विकास कार्यों की देखभाल भी सरकार ठीक से नहीं कर पा रही है।

इस दौरान जज हिमांशु सिंह ने भी नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि पूर्व प्रधान रविन्द्र यादव के प्रयास से महेंद्रगढ़ न्यायालय में फैमिली कोर्ट शुरू हुआ, वहीं अब नए प्रधान को भी सभी अधिवक्ताओं के सहयोग से एडीजे कोर्ट के लिए प्रयास करने के साथ-साथ बार कौंसिल के साथ मधुर संबंध रख महेंद्रगढ़ बार के विकास के कार्य करें। पूर्व प्रधान रविन्द्र यादव ने भी नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों को बधाई दी।

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में बार के पूर्व प्रधान एडवोकेट नरेन्द्र यादव, कनीना बार प्रधान कुलदीप यादव, नारनौल प्रधान अशोक यादव, मदन सिंह शेखावत, खुशीराम खैरवाल, सुरेशचन्द शर्मा, सतबीर यादव, रामकिशन यादव, रमेश बोहरा, राजेन्द्र शोखावत, धर्मेन्द्र सुरजनवास, अशोक खैरवाल, संदीप रिवासा, रेखा यादव, अंजनेश यादव तथा शशिबाला सहित बार के अन्य अधिवक्ता उपस्थित रहे।

