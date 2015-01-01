पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:रोजगार कार्यालय में पंजीकृत पुराने पात्र होंगे आधार से लिंक महेंद्रगढ़ में 3500 से अधिक पंजीकृत युवा हैं सूची में शामिल

महेंद्रगढ़11 घंटे पहले
  • आधार से नहीं जुड़ने वालों के हो सकते हैं पंजीकरण रद्द, भत्ता पात्रों का रोका जा सकता है भत्ता

रोजगार कार्यालय से पंजीकृत सभी बेरोजगारों को अपना आधार लिंक करवाना आवश्यक कर दिया है। पुराने पंजीकृत बेरोजगार जिनका अभी तक रोजगार पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण के साथ आधार लिंक नहीं है वे ऑनलाइन या फिर कार्यालय में पहुंचकर अपना आधार लिंक करवा सकते हैं।

ऐसा नहीं करने वालों का पंजीकरण निरस्त हो सकता है। जो पात्र भत्ता प्राप्त कर रहे हैं उनका भत्ता भी बंद हो सकता है। बता दें कि पहले रोजगार कार्यालय में पंजीकरण के लिए आधार अनिवार्य नहीं था। जब से आधार अनिवार्य हुआ तब से पंजीकरण के साथ ही आधार भी जोड़ा जाने लगा। परंतु प्रदेशभर में ऐसे लाखों पुराने पंजीकृत बेरोजगार है जिनका आधार अभी तक पंजीकरण के साथ नहीं जोड़ा गया है। अकेले महेंद्रगढ़ जिले की बात करें तो 7-8 हजार से अधिक ऐसे पात्र हैं, जिनकी सूची रोजगार विभाग चंडीगढ़ से यहां के कार्यालयों को मिली है। महेंद्रगढ़ में रोजगार कार्यालय में अपनी योग्यताओं के तहत अभी तक कुल 16498 पंजीकृत बेरोजगार है।

इनमें से 12वीं कक्षा के आधार पर 1031 तथा स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर के आधार पर 458 बेरोजगार प्रतिमाह भत्ता प्राप्त कर रहे हैं। जिनमें 12वीं, स्नातक तथा स्नातकोत्तर पर प्रतिमाह भत्ता प्राप्त कर रहे हैं। सक्षम के तहत जिन बेरोजगारों को काम मिला हुआ है, उन्हें एक माह में 100 घंटे काम करने पर 6 हजार रुपए मानदेय भी भत्ते के अलावा दिए जाते हैं। सक्षम में आवेदन कभी भी किया जा सकता है। अब विभाग से महेंद्रगढ़ के 3676 बेरोजगारों के नामों की सूची मिली है जिनके आधार भी पंजीकरण के साथ नहीं जुड़े हैं।

विभाग दूरभाष पर दे रहा है जानकारी : रोजगार विभाग के कर्मचारी फोन के उन्हें आधार नंबर पंजीकरण से जोड़ने की जानकारी दी जा रही है। आधार पंजीकरण के साथ जोड़े जाने को लेकर बेरोजगारों के पास फिलहाल तीन उपाय हैं। जिनमें एक तो विभाग के कर्मचारी द्वारा फोन किए जाने पर हाथों हाथ उन्हें आधार नंबर बता दिए जाएं। दूसरा घर बैठे रोजगार विभाग के पोर्टल पर आईडी-पासवर्ड के माध्यम से जोड़ सकते हैं। तीसरा रोजगार कार्यालय में करवा सकते हैं।

