गोसेवा:ओमप्रकाश ने कहा -सच्चे मन से की गई गोसेवा कभी व्यर्थ नहीं जाती

महेन्द्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर क्षेत्र की चार गोशालाओं में मंत्री ने पांच-पांच लाख रुपए व पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री ने 51 हजार रुपए का अनुदान दिया
  • जहां गोमाता सुख की सांस लेती है वहीं देवता निवास करते है : प्रो. रामबिलास शर्मा

हमारे शास्त्रों के अनुसार भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने जिस दिन से गो चारण शुरू किया, वह शुभ दिन कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष अष्टमी का दिन था। इसी दिन से गोपाष्टमी पर्व का प्रारंभ हुआ। ये बात सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर श्री गोशाला महेंद्रगढ़ में गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर टीन शेड का उद्घाटन अवसर पर कहीं।

इस मौके पर पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्रो. रामबिलास शर्मा विशेष रूप से उपस्थित थे। मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने कहा कि इसकी शुरुआत भगवान कृष्ण ने अपने जीवन के छठे वर्ष में की थी। सच्चे मन से की गई गौ सेवा कभी व्यर्थ नहीं जाती जो व्यक्ति गौ सेवा करता है उसको सभी कष्टों से मुक्ति मिल जाती है। उन्हें हर समय आनंद ही आनंद जीवन में महसूस होता है।

पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्रो. रामबिलास शर्मा ने कहा कि पद्म पुराण के अनुसार गाय के मुख में चारों वेदों का निवास है। उसके सिंगर में भगवान शंकर और विष्णु सदा विराजमान रहते हैं। शर्मा ने कहा कि जहां गोमाता सुख की सांस लेती है वही देवता निवास करते हैं जिस घर में भोजन करने से पूर्व गो ग्रास निकाला जाता है।

उस परिवार में धन की कभी कमी नहीं रहती हमारे शास्त्रों में लिखा है निस्वार्थ भाव से की गई गोसेवा से जन्मों-जन्मों के मनुष्य के पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं। इसके बाद मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव व पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री रामबिलास शर्मा ने बाबा जयराम दास गोशाला खुड़ाना, श्री गोशाला महेन्द्रगढ़, बुचियावाली वाली गोशाला महेंद्रगढ़, महेंद्रगढ़ धौलपोश गोशाला महेंद्रगढ़ में आयोजित कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लिया।

मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने चारों गोशालाओं में पांच-पांच लाख रुपए का अनुदान देने की घोषणा की। साथ ही पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री रामबिलास शर्मा ने चारों गौशालाओं में 51-51 हजार रुपए की राशि नगद गौशाला प्रधानों को दी।

इस मौके पर बाबा जयराम दास गौशाला खुड़ाना के प्रधान ओमपाल ठेकेदार, पूर्व चेयरमैन श्योराज सिंह, श्री गोशाला के प्रधान के प्रधान कैप्टन सुरेंद्र सिंह, डॉक्टर भूप सिंह यादव, धौलपोश गोशाला के प्रधान रिसाल सिंह, भाजपा नेता सुधीर दीवान, नपा के उपप्रधान रमेश बाेहरा, पार्षद व भाजपा शहरी मंडल प्रधान कुलदीप शर्मा, नवीन सहित अनेक लोग उपस्थित थे।

शहर में निकली शाेभा यात्रा, गोशालाओं में लगे भंडारे
गाेपाष्टमी पर्व पर श्री गाेशाला की तरफ से शहर में शाेभा यात्रा निकाली गई। इस यात्रा में गायाें की झांकी काे शामिल किया गया। गाेशाला परिसर से शुरू हाे कर यह यात्रा शहर के विभिन्न बाजाराें से हाेते हुए गाेशाला परिसर में ही जाकर समाप्त हुई। यात्रा के दाैरान अनेक गाे भक्ताें ने गाय का पूजन किया। दान दिया। गाेशाला की तरफ से भक्ताें के लिए गाय का दूध प्रसाद के रूप में बांटा गया।

दूसरी तरफ गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर गोशालाओं में गायों की पूजा करने के बाद 12 बजे अन्नकूट का प्रसाद का भोग लगाकर प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। अन्नकूट के प्रसाद में मूंग, चावल, बाजरा, कढ़ी व मिक्स सब्जी का प्रसाद लोगों को वितरित किया गया। शाम के तीन बजे तक चले प्रसाद वितरण कार्यक्रम में श्रद्धालुओं ने प्रसाद वहीं पर खाकर व प्रसाद अपने साथ लेकर चल गए।

शहर की श्री गोपाल गोशाला बुचियावाली, श्री गोशाला धौलपोश आश्रम सहित अनेक गोशालाओं में अनेक जगह अन्नकूट का प्रसाद वितरित किया। क्षेत्र के ज्योतिर्विदों ने बताया कि पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार इसी दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गो चारण लीला शुरू की थी। कार्तिक शुक्ल अष्टमी के दिन मां यशोदा ने भगवान कृष्ण को गौ चराने के लिए जंगल भेजा था।

इस दिन गो, ग्वाल और भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का पूजन करने का महत्व है। उन्होंने बताया कि हिन्दू धर्म में गाय को माता का स्थान दिया गया है। इसलिए गाय को गौ माता कहा जाता है। इस दिन ग्वालों को उपहार आदि देकर उनका भी पूजन करने का महत्व है।

