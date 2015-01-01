पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दीपावली के दिन शनिवार व शनि का स्वराशि मकर में होना रहेगा लाभकारी

  • 17 साल बाद दीपावली सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में मनाई जाएगी, लक्ष्मी-गणेश पूजन में प्रदोष काल का भी खासा महत्व

कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या को मनाया जाने वाला देश के बड़े त्यौहारों में से एक दीपावली इस बार 14 नवंबर शनिवार को मनायी जाएगी। कई सालों बाद दिवाली शनिवार को मनाने का यह बेहद दुर्लभ संयोग है। जानकारी देते हुए क्षेत्रप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिर्विद पं. कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि इस साल दिवाली (दीपावली) 14 नवंबर 2020 यानि शनिवार को आ रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन शनिवार और शनि का स्वराशि मकर में होना सभी के लिए लाभकारी रहेगा। इसके अलावा 17 साल बाद दीपावली सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में मनाई जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन भगवान श्री गणेश और मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा करने की मान्यता होती है। उन्होंने बताया कि धर्म शास्त्रों में दीपावली के दिन लक्ष्मी-गणेश पूजन में प्रदोष काल का भी खासा महत्व होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि दिन-रात के संयोग को ही प्रदोष काल कहते है अर्थात सूर्यास्त के बाद लगभग 2:30 घंटे का समय प्रदोष काल होता है जो पूजा के लिए अति उत्तम है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार चतुर्थदशी तिथि 14 नवम्बर को दोपहर 2:20 तक रहेगी। इसके उपरांत अमावस्या शुरू हो जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार प्रदोषकाल में स्वाति नक्षत्र रात्रि 8:10 तक रहेगा। उसके उपरांत विशाखा नक्षत्र का आरंभ हो जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि दीपावली पर स्वाति नक्षत्र चर और चल संज्ञक होने से वाहन, उद्योग धंधे, दूकान, फोटोग्राफी, कम्प्यूटर आदि कार्यों के लिए शुभ रहेगा। चौघडिय़ा का शुभ समय: शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन में चौघड़िया मुहूर्त अनुसार सुबह 8:11 से 9:30 तक शुभ का चौघडिय़ा मुहूर्त रहेगा। वहीं दोपहर 12:10 से दोपहर 1:29 तक चल का तथा दोपहर 1:29 से 2:49 तक लाभ का चौघडिय़ा मुहूर्त है। इसके अलावा 2:49 से सांय 4:08 तक अमृत का चौघडिय़ा मुहूर्त रहेगा।

दिपावली पर बन रहा है सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग: पं. शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि इस बार दीपावली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि, सौभाग्य एवं स्वाति नक्षत्र का विशेष संयोग बन रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि रात्रि 8:10 तक स्वाति नक्षत्र के बाद विशाखा नक्षत्र आरंभ हो जाएगा जो मनारेथपूर्ति की कामना हेतू शुभ कहा गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस दिन गुरु धनु राशि में जबकि तुला राशि में बुध, सूर्य व चंद्र रहेंगे। इसके अलावा मकर राशि में शनि व मीन में मंगल प्रभावी रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा के लिए रात का समय ही श्रेष्ठ माना गया है। इस वजह से अधिकतर लोग देर रात लक्ष्मी पूजन करते हैं। इस संबंध में मान्यता है कि जो लोग दीपावली की रात जागकर लक्ष्मी पूजा करते हैं, उनके घर में देवी लक्ष्मी का आगमन होता है और घर में सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहती है।

शनिवार को दीपावली होने से ये मिलेगा फल

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि इस बार दीपावली के दिन शनिवार और शनि का स्वराशि मकर में होना सभी के लिए लाभकारी रहेगा। शनिवार को दीपावली होने से सोने-चांदी की चमक बढ़ेगी। वहीं देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में निरंतर तेजी से सुधार होगा।

लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए ये रहेगा शुभ समय

पं. कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए वृष तथा सिंह लग्र पूजन के समय श्रेष्ठ कहे गए हैं। इन लग्रों में पूजा करने से धन, ऐश्वर्य, बुद्धि, सुखी जीवन तथा आरोग्य मिलता है। उन्होंने बताया कि वृष लग्र स्थानीय समयानुसार सांय 5:35 से 7:31 तक रहेगा।

इसके अलावा इस बार वृष लग्र में राहु होने से इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स, इस्पात, कोयला, पट्रोलियम, डीजल आदि कार्य करने वालों को पूजन के लिए उपर्युक्त रहेगा। वहीं, सिंह लग्र रात्रि 12:07 बजे से मध्यरात्रि पश्चात 02:24 तक रहेगा जो स्थिर लक्ष्मी केे लिए पुजा कार्यों में श्रेष्ठ कहा गया है। इसके अलावा दोहरे स्वभाव वाला मिथुन लग्र सांयकाल 7:31 से रात्रि 9:46 तक विद्यमान रहेगा, इस दौरान उद्योग, फैक्ट्री, दवा विक्रेता, स्टोन क्रेशर, कारखाने आदि में पूजन के लिए समय शुभ रहेगा।

