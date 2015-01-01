पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:रोशनी के पर्व दीपावली पर शहर के हुडा पार्क में नहीं रहेगी रोशनी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
रोशनी के पर्व दीपावली पर हर जगह लाइटों की जगमगाहट नजर आएगी, परंतु शहर का इकलौता पार्क अंधेरे में ही डूबा रहेगा। क्योंकि बिजली निगम ने बकाया बिल के चलते पार्क का बिजली कनेक्शन काटा हुआ है। बता दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ शहर में चौधरी रणबीर सिंह हुडा पार्क एक मात्र पार्क है।

जिसमें सुबह-शाम हजारों की संख्या में लोग आते हैं। इस पार्क की देखरेख का जिम्मा नगरपालिका के पास है। परंतु पालिका पार्क की सुविधाओं की ओर कम ही ध्यान दे रही है। यही कारण है कि इस वर्ष में इस मार्क में करीब 3 महीने ही बिजली रही है शेष 6-7 महीने अंधेरे में ही रहा है। बीते मार्च माह में पार्क की बिजली गुल हुई जो बीते माह शुरु हो पाई थी। अब करीब एक माह से फर से पार्क अंधेरे में है। सुबह-शाम भ्रमण के लिए आने वाले बुजुर्गों, महिलाओं व बच्चों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

रोशन के पर्व दीपावली पर्व पर भी नहीं होगा पार्क रोशन:

दीपावली को प्रकाश पर्व भी कहा जाता है क्योंकि हर जगह लाइटों व घी और तेल के दीपक से हर तरफ रोशन ही रोशनी नजर आती हैँ। इस बार भी दीपावली पर जब शहर रोशनी से नहाया हुआ होगा तब शहर का इकलौता पार्क अंधेरे में अपनी उपेक्षा पर आंसू बहा रहा होगा।

शहर के बुद्धिजीवी वर्ग का कहना है कि यदि पार्क की देखरेख पालिका नहीं कर सकती तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी किसी सामाजिक संगठन को सौंप देनी चाहिए। अगर निगम का बिल बकाया है तो पार्क के अलावा पालिका कार्यालय का ही कनेक्शन काटना चाहिए, जब उनके काम बाधित होंगे तो बिल भरें जाएंगे।

व्यवस्था भी हो रही है बाधित
बिजली के कारण ही पार्क में पानी की व्यवस्था भी बिगड़ रही है। पानी की टंकियों में कभी कभार ही पानी डाला जा रहा है। पौधों को पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। घास के लॉन की कटाई नहीं हो पा रही है। इसके अलावा पार्क में अंधेरे में शरारती तत्वों का भी जमावड़ा रहता है।

ऐसे में सुबह-शाम पार्क में महिलाएं व बच्चों ने भी आना कम कर दिया है। शहर में रहर ही अंधेरे के कारण लोग शहर के इस पार्क का लाभ उठाने से अब कतराने लगे हैं।

बिजली के कारण अन्य व्यक्या कहते हैं जिम्मेदार
इस विषय में नगरपालिका प्रधान रीना गर्ग का कहना है कि सरकार से मिलनी वाली ग्रांट से हर वर्ष मार्च में बिल भर दिया जाता है। इस बार भी मार्च में खाता क्लियर कर दिया था। अब पालिका की तरफ जो बिल है व आगामी मार्च माह तक क्लियर कर दिया जाएगा।

निगम जानबूझ कर बिजली काटकर लोगों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी कर रहा है। उधर निगम के अधिकारियों के अनुसार पार्क का बिल 7-8 लाख रुपए के करीब है। जब नगरपालिका यह बिल अदा कर देंगी तो बिजली कनेक्शन जोड़ दिया जाएगा।

