अवैध पर कार्रवाई:आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगवाते एक व्यक्ति पकड़ा, 42700 बरामद

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

स्पेशल स्टाफ महेंद्रगढ़ पुलिस ने रविवार दोपहर को बस स्टैंड के पास नेमी मिष्ठान भंडार पर आइपीएल मैच पर सट्टा खिलवाते एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इस दौरान आइपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगाने वाले व्यक्ति से 42700 रुपए व एक मोबाइल फोन भी बरामद किए है। पुलिस ने आरोपी व्यक्ति के खिलाफ गैंबलिंग एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

महेंद्रगढ़ पुलिस को रविवार को सूचना मिली थी कि बस स्टैंड के पास नेमी मिष्ठान भंडार पर जिले सिंह पुत्र लीलाराम निवासी मोहल्ला सैनीपुरा आईपीएल क्रिकेट मैच पर पैसों से सट्टा लगवाकर खिला रहा है। पुलिस ने मौके पर जाकर देखा तो जिले सिंह मोबाइल फोन के माध्यम से आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगवा रहा था।

पुलिस ने एक मोबाइल फोन व 42700 रुपए बरामद किए व पुलिस ने आरोपी से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने बताया कि वह कमीशन के तौर पर अरविंद रेवाड़ी के साथ मिलकर आईपीएल क्रिकेट मैचों पर लोगों से पैसों को सट्टा लगवाकर मैच खिलाता है। पुलिस ने आरोपी जिले सिंह पर गैंबलिंग एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

