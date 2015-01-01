पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीद-बिक्री:री-शेड्यूल में 25 से 30 % किसान ही पहुंच रहे मंडी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ मंडी गेट के पास किसानों के बाजरे को वेरिफाई करते पटवारी।

अनाज मंडी में री-शेड्यूल के तहत चल रही बाजरे की खरीद में 25 से 30 प्रतिशत किसान ही आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को क्षेत्र के 34 किसानों को मैसेज भेजे गए जिनमें शाम करीब पांच बजे तक 9 ही किसानों के टोकन जनरेट हुए। री-शेड्यूल के तहत खरीद प्रक्रिया चलने तथा उठान कार्य तेजी से होने के कारण मंडी की फड़ अब खाली होने लगी है।

विभाग द्वारा री-शेड्यूल के तहत 34 किसानों को मैसेज भेजे गए जिनमें से शाम तक 9 ही किसान अपना बाजरा लेकर पहुंचे। पहले इनके बाजरे का मेनगेट पर वेरिफिकेशन हुआ। इसके बाद टोकन जनरेट होने पर ही खरीद एजेंसी द्वारा खरीदा गया।

वेरिफिकेशन की प्रक्रिया के कारण ही अब मंडी में केवल 25 से 30 प्रतिशत किसान ही अपना बाजरा लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। सौदागरों के के बाजरे पर रोक लग गई है। परचेजर शुभराम ने बताया कि उन्होंने शाम पांच बजे तक 9 किसानों से 167 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की है।

मंडी में अब महज तीन हजार के लगभग कट्‌टे

मंडी में अब तक 5 लाख 60 हजार बाजरे के कट्‌टे खरीद जा चुके हैं, इनमें से करीब दो लाख कट्‌टे तो महेंद्रगढ़ हैफेड गोदाम में तथा शेष कट्‌टे नारनौल के अलावा अन्य जिलों के गोदामों में पहुंच रहे हैं। बीते कुछ दिनों से री-शेड्यूल में कम ही किसान आने तथा उठान कार्य लगातार जारी रहने से मंडी में अब करीब 3 हजार कट्‌टे ही उठान के लिए शेष बचे हैं।

मंडी की फड़ भी अब खाली-खाली नजर आने लगी है। जो किसान अब आ रहे हैं उनका बाजरा नियमानुसार ढेरियां बनाकर खरीदा जा रहा है।

