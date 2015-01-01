पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रैन बसेरे की हालत खराब:केवल दो गद्दे, एक कंबल, एक बैड व तीन चारपाई वाे भी खराब

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महेंद्रगढ़ में रैन बसेरे में रखा पालिका रिकार्ड।
  • एक बैड, तीन चारपाई, दाे गद्दे, एक कंबल यही व्यवस्था है नपा कार्यालय के ऊपर बने रैन बसेरे की

एक बैड, तीन चारपाई, दाे गद्दे, एक कंबल यही व्यवस्था है नपा कार्यालय के ऊपर बने रैन बसेरे की। इतना ही नहीं जिस हाॅल में रैन बसेरा बनाया गया है, उसके दरवाजे टूटे हुए हैं। साथ ही नपा का पुराना रिकार्ड भी पड़ा है। ऐसे में अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि सर्दी में आम लाेगाें काे रैन बसेरे में कैसी सुविधा मिलेगी।

सर्दी ने दस्तक दे दी है। नगरपालिका कार्यालय के भवन के ऊपर स्थित रैन बसेरे की हालात खस्ता है। शुक्रवार भास्कर टीम ने नपा कार्यालय के ऊपर बनाए गए रैन बसेरे का दाैरा किया। इस दाैरान पाया कि रैन बसेरे के दरवाजे की दोनों साइड की जाली टूटी हुई थी। खाली बीयर की बोतल भी पड़ी थी।

केवल दो गद्दे, एक कंबल, एक बैड व तीन चारपाई वाे भी खस्ता हाल में देखने काे मिले। इतना ही नहीं वहां पर रजाई का कोई प्रबंध नहीं दिखा। यहीं नही रैन बसेरे के अंदर कार्यालय का रिकार्ड भी पड़ा हुआ है। ऐसे में सर्दी के मौसम में बाहर से आने वाले लोग रात्रि के समय कहां पर विश्राम करेंगे। यह बडा सवाल उठा।

रैन बसेरे में रखा है कार्यालय का रिकार्ड

पालिका कार्यालय के ऊपर बने कमरे को बाहर से आने वाले अधिकारियों के विश्राम गृह के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता था। पिछले पांच-छह वर्षों से पालिका ने इसे रैन बसेरा बना दिया। अब इसकी हालत अच्छी नहीं हैं। रैन बसेरे के अंदर कार्यालय का रिकार्ड पड़ा हुआ है। यहीं कारण है कि पालिका कार्यालय के ऊपर बने रैन बसेरा मात्र खानापूर्ति के लिए रैन बसेरा बना हुआ है।

बस स्टैंड या रेलवे प्लेटफाॅर्म पर कटती हैं रातें

रैन बसेरे की जानकारी न होने की वजह से लोग बस स्टैंड या रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर रात गुजारने को मजबूर हैं। क्योंकि बस अड्डे के पास तथा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास कोई रैन बसेरा नहीं है। यहां तक कि आपको सूचना देने वाला भी कोई नहीं है कि शहर में रैन बसेरा कहां है। पालिका कार्यालय के गेट पर भी रैन बसेरे का न दिशा सूचक है और न ही कोई हेल्पलाइन नंबर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें